5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin Hospitalized With ‘Heat Exhaustion’

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin was hospitalized after the band was forced to cut its Houston concert short on Sunday, June 26.

In a note shared on Instagram Stories, 5SOS said, “Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review. As a result, it was advised [that] Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling ok and recovering very well.” (A rep for 5SOS declined to comment further.)

5 Seconds of Summer were well into their concert when the band left the stage, and someone reportedly came out and told the crowd the group was taking a break. Not long after, per video obtained by TMZ, someone returned to the stage to deliver the news that the show was over, but they told fans to hold onto their tickets.

In their Instagram note, 5SOS added, “We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short. Ticketholders please check your emails, you will be updated directly as soon as we have more information.”

At the advice of Irwin’s doctors, 5 Seconds of Summer announced they would postpone their next show in Rogers, Arkansas. The gig has been pushed to July 26, and will now serve as the final date on the band’s North American tour. The group will return to the road June 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Twitter, Irwin offered a few more details about what happened, saying he was struck by “an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage, which made me loose [sic] my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body.”

I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then. — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) June 27, 2022

He added, “It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now. I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat.”

5 Seconds of Summer are set to release their fifth studio album — which boasts a perfect palindrome of a name, 5SOS5 — on Sept. 23. It follows the group’s 2020 effort, Calm.

This post was updated 6/28/22 at 9:23 a.m. ET with 5 Seconds of Summer’s updated touring plans and a statement from Ashton Irwin.