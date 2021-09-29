5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

The WWE Universe witnessed WWE Extreme Rules this past Sunday, including several title matches. Big E., newly crowned WWE Champion, was on the action against Bobby Lashley (AJ Styles), and Omos. Charlotte defended her Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss. Roman Reigns, who defended his Universal Title against Finn Balor, was the main event.

WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Must-See Moments

Roman Reigns victorious, controversy ensues

In recent weeks, Roman Reigns has been forced to focus on the returning Brock Lesnar. Reigns, along with Paul Heyman, have been watching over the Beast from the Bloodline. With Lesnar back on WWE Smackdown, that hasn’t stopped Finn Balor from staking his claim. Balor took advantage of his alter ego The Demon when he entered Extreme Rules to make a difference. Extreme Rule was a tough match. Both men used chairs, tables, and even kendo sticks. Balor lost the top turnbuckle due to a rope error, which allowed Reigns’ spear to win.

Sasha Banks returns

The Boss returns, spoils Lynch vs Belair

Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair after making her surprise return at WWE Summerslam last month. Belair was offered a rematch. The stage was set at WWE Extreme Rules before a packed crowd in Colombus. Sasha Banks returned to the ring and attacked both women, leading to a DQ.

The Queen defends her crown

Alexa Bliss has been playing mind games with Charlotte Flair in recent weeks on Monday Night Raw. Bliss was accompanied by Lilly her doll and managed to gain the Queen’s attention before the Extreme Rules match. Bliss used her psychological advantage over the champion, but Charlotte was able to his the Queen’s Boot and National Selection for the win. Bliss was unable to control her emotions after the match as Charlotte ripped Lilly to sand, causing her to have a meltdown in the ring.

Triple Threat showcase

It was just last month when Damian Priest defeated Sheamus to become the new WWE United States Champion. Since then, both men have been at each other’s throats on WWE Raw, but they haven’t been alone. Jeff Hardy made his way in the mix and was entered into a Triple Threat Match at WWE Extreme Rules. The priest was able to roll up Hardy to win the match.

The New Day stands tall

In a match announced just before the start of the show, The New Day took on Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos. Big E. managed to keep his momentum intact just one week after winning the WWE Title. The New Day defeated Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos in a match that was announced right before the show began.

WWE Extreme Rules: Full Results

The New Day d. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos, Skim It, **3/4

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Usos d. The Street Profits, Worth a Watch, ***

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Charlotte d. Alexa Bliss, Skim It, **3/4

US Title: Damian Priest d. Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, Worth a Watch, ***1/4

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair (No Contest), Worth a Watch, ***

WWE Universal Title (Extreme Rules): Roman Reigns d. “The Demon” Finn Balor, Must-Watch, ****1/4.