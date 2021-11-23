5-Minute Jurassic World Prologue at The Drive-In Movie Theater

The JurassicThe past has been an integral part of franchise. It’s like the distant, distant future. In the first movie, a clever way was found to transport dinosaur DNA into the present so that scientists could manipulate it to create one of the most dangerous parks ever created. Next year, the franchise will continue with Jurassic World: Dominion, and a new Prologue video gives us a hint where these predators came from… and what kind of damage they will be able to bring when they are unleashed into our society. We will never again be the same after the dinos have left the island.

This is the prologue for the sequel Jurassic World Dominion played in IMAX theaters before Universal’s other slam-dunk sequel, F9It is, however, the first time audiences can see it from their own homes. Which is comforting, because I’m not sure I’d want to be sitting in a movie theater while seeing footage of a T-Rex tearing a movie theater apart. I understand the concept of immersion, but that’s a bit too much for me!

We have seen many dinosaurs by this point in Jurassic World’s timeline. And those terrifying beasts have even made their way over to the mainland in a few movies, notably Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park – The Lost World, and the latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It’s from that movie that DominionExpectations are that it will continue. Ended with dinosaursOur communities. It’s one hell of a cliffhanger, and we’re eager to see where the series can go from here.

But the real attraction is Jurassic World: DominionThe return of the “Holy Trinity”The original is the first in the series. Jurassic ParkStars Sam Neill and Laura Dern will reunite for the first Jurassic movie since 1993. Each has previously made returns to the series. The return of Nostalgia will be a strong fuel for movies in these times. Jurassic WorldUniversal was certain to invest the necessary resources in order to bring back the shining stars. They will be part of the story. Jurassic World standouts Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is still unknown, so we’ll have to wait for the first real trailer so it can give us clues.

Please note that the Prologue footage will not be included in this video. Jurassic World: Dominion. The clip serves no purpose other than to give a quick overview of the entire history of the franchise. We will see the fruits of their labors. “chaos” when Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: DominionNext summer, he will make his way into the theaters. He will land on June 10, 2022.