5 Marvel Characters Madison Pettis Would Be Perfect To Play

Rogue

In the same way that Henry Cavill could never replace Christopher Reeve’s Superman, or Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be remembered differently from Michael Keaton, there will never be another Rogue like the version of the character Academy Award winner Anna Paquin played. However, one reason I am looking forward to Marvel Studios’ X-Men movies reboot is to see what new interpretation it has in store for the young heroine. I hope it’s a little closer to the source material.

Indeed, Anna Marie LeBeau (which her last name became following her marriage to Remy “Gambit” LeBeau) is not some shy, insecure teenager like the X-Men movies portrayed her, but a spunky, thrill-seeking Southern belle. If anybody has what it takes to finally bring this persona out of the energy-absorbing mutant on the big screen it is Madison Pettis, who has specialized in playing young, somewhat angsty go-getters with a take-no-crap attitude for years, like on Facebook Watch’s Five Points, in American Pie: Girls’ Rules, and even in her 2007 feature film debut, The Game Plan, opposite Dwayne Johnson.