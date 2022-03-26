5 books to read this week

Are you looking for something to read? USA TODAY Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books on Tuesday are on sale

1. “Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy,”By Judd Adapatow (Random House, nonfiction)

It’s all about: Apatow, a comedian, producer, screenwriter, and director for many years, is an old friend.”The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “The King of Staten Island”A new collection of funny and informative conversations featuring the top comedians is released by ) John Mulaney, David Letterman, Hannah Gadsby and Pete Davidson.

The buzz: “More hilarity and heart courtesy of a distinguished collection of seasoned performers,”Says Kirkus Reviews.

2. “Age of Cage: Four Decades of Hollywood Through One Singular Career,” by Keith Phipps (Henry Holt and Co., nonfiction)

It’s all about: Film critic Phipps draws a portrait of enigmatic and surprising actor Nicolas CageEnjoy this deep dive into his filmography that spans over four decades.

The buzz: “Cage’s legions of devotees are in for a wild ride,”Says Publishers Weekly.

3. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, fiction)

It all boils down to: Court reporter Jason Bennett leads an incredibly normal suburban life until an attempted carjacking turns it upside down and lands his family in the crosshairs of a dangerous drug trafficking organization.

The buzz:A Starred reviewIt is called “Kirkus Reviews” “A high-octane thriller whose hero is tossed into one impossible situation after another.”

4. “All the White Spaces,”Ally Wilkes, Atria/Emily Bestler Books Fiction.

It’s all about:James, the world-famous Antarctic explorer led the expedition. “Australis”Randall, in the aftermath of WWI, are being pursued by something terrifying and mysterious.

The buzz: “Fans of historical horror will be enthralled,”Says Publishers Weekly.

5. “The Long Weekend,”Gilly Macmillan (William Morrow’s fiction)

It’s all about:Three women decide to book a vacation at an isolated retreat, far away from their daily worries. But what was supposed to be a relaxing break turns to horror when they discover a note claiming one of their husbands will be murdered.

The buzz: “Macmillan effectively shifts perspectives in this twisty, complicated puzzle. Readers will enjoy putting together all the pieces,”Says Publishers Weekly.