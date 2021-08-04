5 Best Ways to Bet in Cricket in India

Cricket has always been a popular sport, even during the times when ODI cricket did not come into existence. However, with the introduction of the T20 format, the craze just got higher. A concentrated dose of action, packed in just a 4-hour match was a great sensation.

However, along with the popularity of the shortest format came the craze for betting. Even though it initially started with a physical form of betting with a bookie operating in the arena, things now have changed. There are multiple platforms and websites, like https://parimatch.in/en/cricket-ipl that have taken the ease of cricket betting to the next level.

There are still a lot of people who would simply love to indulge into betting to earn some extra cash. If you are one of them, read on to get some tips on how to start your betting spree with success.

Consider Betting the Correct Amount on Both Teams

You have to be absolutely sure of the team you are betting on during a match. Whenever you place a bet, keep in mind that the section on which you will bet is substantial, or its upper hand is running heavy. Whether the game is a T20 or an ODI, you need to understand the game thoroughly. This is imperative since a lot of times, just one over can change the entire course of the game.

Have Realistic Expectations and Learn from Past Mistakes

Being realistic is a helpful tip when it comes to betting. The chances are that a particular team is on a winning streak and will convince you to bet all your money on the team. However, it is better to be prepared for unforeseen events, such as weather conditions and a sudden injury on the field. Such situations can change the entire match upside down.

Pay Close Attention to the Weather

A spell of rain can often change the progression of a match. It’s not only about the break in the innings that creates an impact, the pitch tends to change its characteristics, the ball may start swinging more. In all of these cases, you may end up losing the money you placed on the bet. Under such circumstances, the condition may start to favour the other team.

Research the Teams’ and Players’ Updated Ranking

Note that cricket betting is based on the success of players and teams on the field. So, you should carefully review the ranking standings of the teams you have placed the bet on as well as the ones you haven’t. Stay up-to-date on developments occurring between seasons to stay ahead of the competition. Big mistakes will put your team on a pedestal without analyzing the competition.

For example, history shows how Indian teams struggled when playing against South Africa. But there are quite a few teams that they don’t compare. If you ignore this essential information, you increase your risk of losing it.

Know the Rules of the Game

One of the most vital steps to success in cricket betting is to understand how the game is played. You should have a comprehensive knowledge of realistic sports, even if you never played it yourself. You should ideally even know what the rule book says about any specific situation that most laymen would fail to answer.

However, it will help if you are considering gambling games. If you are new or inexperienced with cricket betting, learn carefully about the industry before your first bet. Discover the genuine online casino in India to get the experiences and knowledge needed to succeed in this industry.

Conclusion

It is important to keep in mind that you need strategy to place bets and win. And this expert technique is only to be gained from experience. So whether you win or lose doesn’t matter much, all that matters is that you will know your plan for the next game.