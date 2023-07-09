“48-71 Seconds of horror” aboard Titan submarine prior to implosion, according to Hypothesis

A hypothesis carried out by an engineer and submarine expert explains the “horror” passenger aboard the Titan would have experienced for “48 to 71 seconds” of “free fall” before the vessel imploded. These details will make you shiver.

Five tourists were on the sub when it experienced an implosion, killing everyone instantly. The recent Reportages revealed the five passengers spent their last moments in the darkness, listening to their favorite music, while experts said the death was instant and they wouldn’t even have known what went wrong. But, the latest study by José Luis Martín for the publication NIUS Diario, tells a very different story.

48-71 seconds of ‘horror’ aboard the Titan before implosion

The calculations made by the expert based on the data obtained from considering the dimensions of the Titanic submarine claim the vessel experienced a “free fall” between 48 and 71 seconds before it imploded.

“It is the time that passed from when the Titan was destabilized until it imploded in the waters of the North Atlantic,” the report states.

The submarine is predicted to have descended in a vertical position in those seconds “without any control” as if it were a “stone” for a length of 900 meters.

Taking into account the position of Titan during its rapid descent, it has been claimed that the passengers fell and “crowded on top of each other,” which José describes as a scene from a “horror movie.”

OceanGate’s submarine reportedly imploded 15 minutes before it was scheduled to reach its destination. U.S. Coast Guard recovered presumed remains of humans from the submarine wreckage.

Educational videos are available on TikTok that show how the explosion could look and what could happen to the body.

Expert suggests passengers were ‘aware’

The experts say that during apparent free fall the tourists could have sensed something wrong.

If the calculation are to be accurate, the vessel’s position changed to vertical like an “arrow” after it lost power and communication, and the collective weight of the tourists on one side would have added to its imbalance.

“They all rush and crowd one on top of the other. Imagine the terror, fear and agony. It had to be like a horror movie,” he explained.

“In that period of time they are realizing everything. In complete darkness. It is difficult to get an idea of ​​what they experienced in those moments. After those 48 seconds or a minute, the implosion and death take place instantaneously.”

Five people were on the sub?

OceanGate’s submersible was carrying four tourists and the pilot. Onboard were British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeole, as well as Stockton Rush (CEO of OceanGate).

A trip to Titanic Wreckage is part of a deep-water expedition lasting eight days that began in the early morning hours of June 18th.

The passengers departed from Newfoundland and traveled about 400 nautical miles (about 900 miles) to reach the wreckage site. This was located about 900 mile off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

It was lost in contact for an hour 45 minutes after the dive. U.S. Coast Guard confirms that after four rescue days, all five aboard the Titanic submarine are dead.