45-Year-Old Mom’s Glowy Glass Skin Routine – No Crevice Left Behind with ‘Make Circles’ Secret

How to Achieve the Perfect “Glass Skin” with This 45-Year-Old’s Intensive Skincare Routine

GLOW ups take time, which is certainly true for one woman’s glowy “glass skin.” She revealed the in-depth skincare tips she commits to most nights to achieve a youthful and dewy shine.

The Secret to “Glass Skin” – A 45-Year-Old’s Intensive Skincare Routine

Brenda (@brendaa.chan) shared the video with her TikTok followers. The content creator filmed her 45-year-old mom as she took viewers through each step of her intensive anti-aging skincare routine. “Look at that bounce,” she said, admiring her mom’s dewy skin.

Starting Off with Deep Cleansing

First, her mom wiped down her face with Medicube’s Deep Vita C pads, $29, which cleansed but also provided nutrients. “She starts off with Medicube’s vitamin C and niacinamide pads to target dark spots and areas of pigmentation,” Brenda said.

Hydration is Key

Next, The Lab’s hyaluronic acid toner, $22, allowed for better absorption and hydration to the skin with its formulation. “[It’s] low molecular mass means the smaller size can allow for deep absorption in the skin for maximum hydration in the skin,” Brenda explained. After the application, her mom made sure to manually pat the product on her skin.

Targeting Dark Spots and Brightening Complexion

To target dark spots and brighten her complexion, her mom reached for Medicube’s Deep Vitamin C serum, $42 in conjunction with their AGE-R Booster device, $231. “One drop on each cheek before using the Medicube facial device all over her face — her words verbatim is ‘Make circles,'” Brenda said. “My mom says the machine works the product into the face better, she’s leaving no crevice behind here.”

Skincare for All Areas

Her mom applied other serums with the handy little tool, working in circles to completion. For eye cream, her mom opted for Medicube’s Deep Reviving Peptide Eye Cream, $42, placing a large dollop underneath her eyes and using the device to work it in. “She said to make sure to turn down the level when using the device under your eyes because it’s more sensitive,” Brenda added.

Sealing the Deal with Deep Hydration

Last but not least, her mom sealed in her hard work with Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream, $39. Brenda joked that with such a thorough routine, her mom may soon look younger than her. “One day I’m going to look older than my mom,” she said.

In Brenda’s comments sections, people were amazed at her mom’s youthful skin, and some couldn’t believe that she was 45 years old. “Your mom looks younger than me bro,” said one commenter. “Girl, your mom? You sure that’s not your sister? Wow,” joked another. “45?! Take all of her advice! I need everything she uses lol,” agreed a third.