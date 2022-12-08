Today is 42 years ago today that John Lennon, one of the greatest musicians and songwriters in the history of music, was killed. The former Beatle, who lived in New York City with his wife Yoko Ono, was killed outside the Dakota on December 8, 1980.

A man by the name of Mark David Chapman had welcomed Lennon earlier in the day as the Beatle left his apartment. Lennon actually signed his copy. Double Fantasy Album for Chapman. As he signed the record, Lennon couldn’t have imagined that this inconspicuous fan was carrying the gun that would take his life in just a few short hours.

Chapman, a 40-year old former Beatle, was outside Lennon’s apartment when Ono and Lennon returned to the studio. It didn’t take long for Chapman to be arrested as he remained at the scene, waiting for the police to show up. Chapman was eventually sentenced to twenty years and life imprisonment.

Sometimes, fame can come with a heavy price tag

Now that it’s been 42 years since the murder, where is Chapman? He was recently denied parole for the 12th and final time. While the murderer has expressed remorse for killing the famed musician, Chapman has also admitted to taking Lennon’s life as a way to garner fame and attention.

As According to the parole board, the murderer confessed.Lennon was killed. “my big answer to everything. I wasn’t going to be a nobody anymore.” Chapman even admitted to being a sex addict “evil in my heart. I wanted to be somebody and nothing was going to stop that.”

He took responsibility for the crime. “I am not going to blame anything else or anybody else for bringing me there,” Chapman observed. “I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil. I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life.”

Chapman (67) has been criticized for his role in the killing of Theodore Roosevelt “Strawberry Fields Forever” musician. It has however come at a high price. 42 years after the murder, Chapman is still serving time at Green Haven Correctional Facility in the Hudson Valley in New York state—and he won’t be eligible for parole again until February 2024.

Ono requested the world to remember Lennon and his legacy for 10 minutes after he was killed. We might be able to offer silence for the musician, who wanted to see the world live in harmony.

