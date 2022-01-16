41,765 Positive Cases, 66 New Deads

Los Angeles County has reached 28,000 Covid-related deaths. On Saturday, there were 66 new and 41,765 additional positive cases. Today’s death count is the highest the Department of Public Health has reported in a single day since April 2, 2021, with daily deaths having increased fourfold in the course of the last week alone.

It is possible that weekend reporting delays may explain the difference in deaths and confirmed cases today. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 28,008 deaths and 2,213,664 positive cases. The majority of the deaths reported today are associated with the Omicron variant which has fueled the County’s winter Covid surge.

Covid-19 is currently being used in 4 386 county hospitals. It wasn’t immediately made clear what percentage of them are in the ICU.

COVID-19 Daily Information:

January 15, 2022

New Cases: 41,765 (2,213,664 to date)

New Deaths: 66 (28,008 to date)

Current Hospitalizations – 4,386 pic.twitter.com/WHqZl5Qhvd — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 15, 2022

“As deaths often lag behind surges in cases and hospitalizations, sadly, the increase in deaths does not come as a surprise and tragically, we are prepared for even higher number of deaths in the coming weeks,”Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director, said: “With unvaccinated individuals 22 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated, residents should not delay getting vaccinated and boosted as these measures are saving lives.”

Covid test results are now available to over 10,580,000 people. 19% of those tested positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 17.9%.

Public Health today also urged residents of the County to “limit non-essential activities” in crowded areas—particularly indoors—and to switch out their cloth masks for an N95, KN95, KF94 or surgical mark for a greater chance at preventing transmission.