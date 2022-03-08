4 Reasons it Will Hit $1 Billion at Box Office

Warner Bros. DC Film opened to strong $259 Million globally

“The Batman”Already joined “No Way Home”It was the second opening of $100 million or more since the pandemic, and the first non Disney/Marvel blockbuster that has crossed that threshold since. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”In June 2018. That’s a big start to 2022 for Warner Bros., which is pivoting to a Disney-esque strategy of releasing fewer films per year with a greater emphasis on franchises.

Here are some of the factors that could boost Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne to blockbuster status.

1. Clear runway for March

Between now, and the release “Morbius”April 1, 2009 “The Batman”It will be the sole major movie in theaters, giving it ample time to attract casual moviegoers. “The Suicide Squad,” for its own unique reasons, couldn’t bring in last year.

“The Batman” will also benefit from the absence of Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red”After it was made a Disney+ Exclusive, it has been available in all countries. While the animated family film is aimed at a demographic far different from that of this bleak, violent DC film, it’s one less film that could peel away theatrical ticket sales from single millennials.

Warner Bros.

2. For older moviegoers, there is more time to catch up

Clearer runways could be beneficial “The Batman”Since the opening weekend, demographics have been following the same trend: You must win over Gen Z and millennials in order to be successful during this COVID era.

The opening weekend data revealed that 78% of the audiences for “The Batman”Almost 60% of them were men and under 35 years old. Despite the fact that there were “Batman” films for decades — this film is the ninth since Tim Burton’s “Batman” came out in 1989 — any devotion for the Dark Knight that those films have built in older moviegoers didn’t sway the early crowd away from the youth-heavy tilt that blockbusters from “Godzilla vs. Kong”To “No Way Home”Shown all the last year.

In the last weeks of blockbusters’ theatrical runs, audiences tend to be less active. With moviegoers over 35 largely staying home over the past year due to COVID-19 concerns, that hasn’t happened as much. But with the Omicron surge largely subsided and most states relaxing or lifting COVID-19 safety rules, we could see more Gen Xers and older millennials who grew up with Michael Keaton’s Batman movies or Christopher Nolan’s 2005-2012 trilogy showing up to see Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham’s protector.

3. Critics and audiences alike love the film

Unlike “Batman v Superman — Dawn of Justice,”it was met with mixed reception in 2016 and saw its number drop sharply after its opening weekend. “The Batman”Should have strong legs through March with great critical and audience reviews.

Matt Reeves’ film has Rotten Tomatoes scores of 85% for critics and 90% for audiences to go with an A- on CinemaScore and a 4.5/5 overall rating on Postrak.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”It demonstrated the power that a blockbuster has at the box office, even in the face of a pandemic, Though “The Batman” didn’t have a big crossover with past Bruce Waynes — that’s for another DC film — it now has a fervent following that could bring in non-Batlovers the way Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight”Trilogy did.

Granted, good word-of-mouth isn’t always enough. Five years ago, Warner Bros.’ critically acclaimed “Wonder Woman”The film was the third most popular in North America, grossing $412 million. But while it was still a hit, Patty Jenkins’ film fell short of $1 billion as overseas grosses failed to match those seen for “Batman”Films like “The Dark Knight Rises”And “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

The world has seen the results of Warner and DC’s dark and gritty movie set in Gotham City. Take a look at “Joker,”The first R-rated film to surpass $1 billion and gross $738 million overseas, without China.

4. Global appeal

China is the topic “The Batman” will get a release there on March 18 after many Hollywood blockbusters were denied by the country’s film board last year. While DC films have never made as much in China as their Marvel counterparts — “Batman v Superman” grossed just $95 million there — it’s another major market that will boost overseas numbers in the second half of the month.

Globally, “The Batman”The country is making a strong start towards $1 billion. With $18.4million, the U.K. was followed by Mexico (12 million) and Australia (9.2 million). The film will be released in Japan on Friday, and other markets will follow in the coming weeks.