3 Ways The Bachelorette Totally Botched Gabby And Rachel’s Season Finale, And 1 Twist That Was Perfect

Warning! This story contains major spoilers The BacheloretteSeason 19 Finale, Part 2.

Gabby WindeyAnd Rachel Recchia’s journeys on The BacheloretteAll of that is now over. It was truly an emotionally charged affair . With Season 19’s eliminations The final Part 1 was complete, so all that was left was to make the proposals. It wasn’t so easy. There was still plenty of drama to see, especially after the cameras stopped rolling. However, the reality show made several mistakes in closing this chapter. There was also one great twist. Let’s take a look at three times the show botched the ending, and one time they did it perfectly in Part 2 of the finale.

Botched: Jesse Palmer Introduces The Post-Proposal Scamals

There are plenty of Bachelor Nation fans like me who absorb every podcast and morsel of gossip that’s possible to fit into a day. There are likely even more viewers who don’t like spoilers and rely on the show for the whole story. Jesse Palmer’s opening the show by making specific reference to events that happened post-filming didn’t make any sense to fans who only watch the show. The host replied:

Tonight Tino might convince Rachel that his indiscretions are a temporary lapse of judgement. Perhaps Erich can even explain the text messages that he sent his girlfriend just days prior to Night 1’s departure in the limo.

It’s not possible to refer to things that haven’t occurred on the show. Many fans went to Twitter to ask if they’d missed something, or if Jesse Palmer had just delivered a huge spoiler before the episode had even started. It was the latter.

Botched: Gabby Windey’s Engagement Ring Was Shown Before Her Proposal

Rachel Recchia confirmed this no-longer-surprising fact. Tino FrancoAfter filming was finished, she cheated on her. The episode ended with a segment in which Gabby Windey gave her advice. At this point in the finale, the audience still wasn’t sure if Erich SchwerWas going to be Are you ready to propose? Windey after the events in the previous episode. But viewers didn’t even have to look closely to peep the big sparkler on the ICU nurse’s left hand, thus spoiling her portion of the finale. I’d say this was a pretty bit oops:

Nice ring GABBY!!!!! #bachelorette #thebachelorette #BachelorNation 😬 pic.twitter.com/gGVV4QiqSdSeptember 21, 2022 More

I don’t like that there was never any closure given to the Part 1 cliffhanger, and we all found out about the engagement as Rachel Recchia was crying about her own situation. I felt like it completely deflated Gabby Windey’s big moment.

Botched: Erich Schwer’s Blackface Scandal Was Not Addressed

One thing I expected to see way more of — or at least addressed in some way — was Erich Schwer’s blackface scandal . A yearbook photo of Schwer dressed in blackface as Jimi Hendrix a decade ago was discovered during filming. Although he issued an apology via social media, this was a serious subject and I don’t understand why it wasn’t discussed on the program. There’s even precedent for it, as Rachael McConnell addressed Rachael with her photos from a plantation-themed party during Matt James’ BachelorEnd result, and Garrett Yrigoyen’s controversial social media activity took some of the focus during Becca Kufrin’s season finale.

The show’s choice to ignore this situation completely — while giving so much time to Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s fight over him kissing another woman, as well as Erich Schwer’s texts sent to the girlfriend he had when he went on The Bachelorette — was definitely not a good look, in my opinion.

Perfect: Aven Jones Returned To Rescue Rachel Recchia

It wasn’t all bad, though. In a show that tends to overpromise and underdeliver, I didn’t see this twist coming. Jesse Palmer, after Rachel Recchia declared she was done with Tino Franco, said that there was someone who wanted to see her. Aven Jones. If this was teased in the promos or spoiled on a gossip site, I didn’t see it, and I love that Palmer didn’t tip his hand so much that we were able to guess that Jones was waiting in the wings. Also, in a season that’s been So brutal for Recchia It was refreshing to watch someone save her from such drama.