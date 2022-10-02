3 releases boasting amazing Rotten Tomatoes scores

Looking back over the past several months, even into the latter part of 2021, some of the Netflix releases that have been — and continue to be — among the most critically acclaimed and well-received overall on the streamer haven’t always been the big-budget feature films, nor the live-action original TV series that Netflix is probably best known for. Not always. When I have time, I often find myself pondering what next to watch on the service. More often than not, it’s tended to be an animated release that I gravitate to.

Netflix is consistently a winner when it comes to animated content. This includes the new Kid Cudi masterpiece. EntergalacticThe service received the titles on Friday, September 30, 2018. Below are three examples of this genre titles that Netflix currently has available. They all have perfect or close to perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings. And all of which are also built on excellent writing, provide solid escapism — and, of course, have visuals that just might blow your mind.

Netflix: Top-rated animated originals

Rotten Tomatoes scores (as of September 30): 100% critics’ score, 96% audience score

This animated adventure is set in the world of League of LegendsThe streaming giant immediately re-upped it for a second season. Fans and critics alike have both been pretty breathless in their praise of the series, which offers sumptuous visuals and a story that’s pretty easy for any viewer to get into (even if you’re not well-versed in all things LoL).

For those of you who haven’t checked it out yet, here’s a quick primer: According to the streamer, this show “dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun.

“Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of ‘hextech’ — a way for any person to control magical energy — in Piltover. And in Zaun, a new drug called ‘shimmer’ transforms humans into monsters.”In the fierce rivalry between these cities, families as well as friends are split. The relationships that formed some of these cities are being eroded. League of Legends’Great champions like Vi, Jinx Caitlyn Jayve and Viktor are also brought to life.

I thought #ArcaneIt was hyped up so I didn’t watch it, but it is one of my favorite shows on Netflix! It’s so captivating, the characters are three-dimensional with goals, fears, flaws and aspirations. Incredible 2D/3D integration. It is worth 10/10 — 🖤 Artemis #AlitaSequel 💛 (@Amazon_artemis) September 24, 2022

Whip Media has provided additional information about how popular this series is. It states that audience demand for the series reached its peak eight days following release (late 2021). ArcaneIt had already surpassed the mark of Stranger ThingsThe former is 196%, while the former is 424% All of which is to say, if you enjoy Netflix’s animated fare and are considering what to watch this weekend — Arcane is a great place to start if you haven’t seen it yet.

Rotten Tomatoes scores: 100% critics’ score, 96% audience score

Next on our Netflix list is an animated film that’s much more recent. Cyberpunk: EdgerunnersThe streamer was hit on September 13 by,

This stunningly rendered, super-violent but elegant show scored a perfect score. Rotten TomatoesRight out of the gate

According to Netflix’s logline, Cyberpunk: EdgerunnersThe story of a street kid struggling to survive in Night City is told as a stand-alone, 10-episode series. That’s the name of a futuristic metropolis where everyone is obsessed with technology and body modifications. The kid is a mercenary outlaw, known as an “an.” “edgerunner.”

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is our love letter to cyberpunk as a whole, and to stories told in animated form,”Adam Badowski is Cyberpunk 2077 Game Director, and CD PROJEKTRED Head of Studio.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics’ score, 96% audience score

Finally, there’s Kid Cudi’s just-released animated Netflix special Entergalactic, which combines the narrative vibe of a show like FX’s Atlanta with gorgeous animation — and had me wanting to pause the damn thing every five seconds just to appreciate the detail that was put into every image. From the characters’ fashionable streetwear to the pulsing urban dreamscape of an animated Brooklyn, EntergalacticIt is a visual masterpiece.

And that’s before we even get to the killer soundtrack and super-approachable rom-com story at the heart of this release.

Kid Cudi voices the character of Jabari, a comic book artist who begins to get a taste of serious success — and who has a sweet, love-at-first-sight moment with his neighbor Meadow (voiced by the supremely likable Jessica Williams).

In fact, don’t even bother trying to figure out what to watch next on Netflix this weekend, just go ahead and click play on Entergalactic. A great soundtrack, 10/10 animation, excellent voice acting, a story about an earnest striver and young love — what’s not to like?

