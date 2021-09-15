29 year old Niomi Allan with No womb welcomes her first baby! True Story

A determined, single woman in her 30s became a mother despite all odds. She is obsessed with her amazing newborn.

At only 16, a currently 29-year-old Niomi Allan from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was told she would never be able to have a baby. Yet now, the new mother cradles her baby girl Eliana Katie.

As she was still just a teenager, Allan was not too affected by the news that she could not give birth due to being diagnosed with Mayer Rokitansky Küster Hauser (MRKH). This is a syndrome that means a woman does not have a uterus or cervix.

Sam, Niomi, and Sam are accompanied by Katie Lochrie who is pregnant in the hospital. [left]; Newborn girl Eliana Katie [right]

After meeting Sam in 2015, she realized that she could not have a baby. The mother-of-1 :

“The reality of MRKH really hit. I’d found the man I loved, but surrogacy was the only way to have our own biological child.”

The couple who are now married began searching for a surrogate. Although the process was not easy, they finally found Katie Lochrie, with whom they immediately got along.

On the day of the birth, Sam and Allan were in the delivery room. The mother revealed the awe she experienced when seeing the selfless surrogate deliver her newborn:

“To watch her being born was the most miraculous thing I’d ever seen. It was like an out-of-body experience.”

Eliana’s mother recounted holding her baby in her arms for the first time as an indescribable feeling. The little girl made her way into this world on July 27, 2021.

