26 Oscar Records that Could be Broken, From Billie Eilish to Will Smith

This year’s Academy Awards present the chance for a large number of landmark wins, from the first Sundance movie to win Best Picture to the youngest songwriting winner ever to the longest gap between wins by a composer.

We’ll start our list with “CODA,”This could lead to many landmarks.

If “CODA”It won Best Picture and would be the first film to win this award after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

It would also be a first-ever winner whose main cast consists primarily of deaf people.

After the nomination by the Directors Guild, it would be the second film to win Best Picture. “Driving Miss Daisy.”

It would also be the first Oscar winner without any nominations for film editing or directing.

It would be the first movie to win Best Picture with less than four nominations since 1979. “Grand Hotel”In 1932, he was the only nominee.

If either Apple’s “CODA” or Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”It won Best Picture and will be the first streaming movie to win that award.

Jane Campion is the winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar “The Power of the Dog,” she’ll become the first woman to win in both of the Oscar writing categories. In 1994, she won Best Original Screenplay. “The Piano.”

If Campion wins Best Director, she’ll be the third woman to do so, after Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) in 2010 and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) last year.

If she wins Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, she’ll be the first person to win those two awards since James L. Brooks did it for “Terms of Endearment”1984

If “The Power of the Dog”Campion wins Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. She will be the first woman ever to win these three awards in a single year.

If “The Power of the Dog”Ari Wegner wins Best Cinematography. She will be the first woman to win this category. After Rachel Morrison, Ari Wegner is the second nominee. “Mudbound”2018

If “CODA,” “The Power of the Dog”Oder “Don’t Look Up”The Best Picture winner will become the most successful photographer in history. (“CODA”It has a reported net of $1.1 million. The other two films are Netflix films that have no reported box office gross. Last year’s winner, “Nomadland,”The U.S. grossed $3.7million

If Kristen Stewart wins Best Actress for “Spencer,” she’ll become the first lead performer to win the Oscar after not being nominated by SAG and BAFTA. Marcia Gay Harden and Marcia Gay Harden are the only other performers to have achieved this feat. “Pollock”Regina King “If Beale Street Could Talk,”Both in the Best Supporting Actress Category.

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kirsten Cotten win the Best Supporting Actor/Actress Awards “The Power of the Dog,”or Javier Bardem wins Best Actor “Being the Ricardos”Penelope Cruz wins the Best Actress Award “Parallel Mothers,”They will be the first married couple to win acting prizes in the same year.

If Troy Kotsur wins Best Supporting Actor for “CODA,” he’ll become the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, and the second deaf performer after his co-star Marlee Matlin, who won Best Actress for “Children of a Lesser God”1987

Ariana deBose wins best supporting actress “West Side Story,” she’ll become the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar in an acting category. She’ll also become the second Latina acting winner – after Rita Moreno, who won for playing the same role, Anita, in the 1961 version of “West Side Story.”

Anita, if DeBose wins the Oscar, will be the third Oscar-winning character after Don Vito Corleone. “The Godfather”(Marlon brando) “The Godfather Part II”(Robert De Niro), and the Joker “The Dark Knight”(Heath Ledger). “Joker” (Joaquin Phoenix).

Will Smith wins the Best Actor award “King Richard”Smith wins Best Picture. He will be the first actor to win Best Picture and the Best Picture producer in the same award year. Frances McDormand was the last person to do it. “Nomadland.”

If “The Hand of God”Italy wins Best International Feature Film. This will make it the country with 15 wins.

If “Drive My Car”Japan won Best International Feature Movie. Japan broke a tie with Spain to move into third with its fifth win, just behind France (14) and Italy (12).

Billie Eilish will be awarded Best Original Song for the title song “No Time to Die,” she’ll become the youngest winner in the category’s history, at 20.

If Lin-Manuel Miranda wins Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas,” he’ll become the 17th person to achieve the Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony grand slam known as the EGOT. He will also become third person to win all four Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony grand slams, plus a Pulitzer Prize.He will be the third person to win all four of these awards, along with a Pulitzer Prize (a PEGOT? ), following Richard Rodgers.

If Diane Warren wins Best Original Song for “Somehow You Do”From “Four Good Days,” she’ll break her record 0-for-12 streak in the category. If she loses, she’ll extend that record streak.

Van Morrison wins best original song “Down to Joy”From “Belfast,” it’ll be the second time that the only nominated song not performed on the Oscar show was the winner. The first was in 2003, when all the songs except Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”They were not performed on the show. “Lose Yourself” won.

Hans Zimmer will win the Oscar for his original song “Dune,” he’ll become the composer with the longest stretch between Oscar wins. Although he has 12 nominations, he’s only won once before, for “The Lion King”1994, 28 Years Ago.

If Denzel Washington wins Best Actor for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” he’ll become only the second actor to win for a Shakespeare adaptation, after Laurence Olivier for “Hamlet”1949. Washington would also tie Walter Brennan Jack Nicholson Daniel Day-Lewis for the third most Oscar wins. Katharine HEPBURN holds the record with four wins for performers of either gender.