25th Annual UrbanWorld Film Festival Announces Winners

EXCLUSIVE: 7th & Union, the drama directed by Anthony Nardolilloa that follows a Mexican boxer looking to save his family, has won the Best Narrative Feature (U.S. Cinema) prize at the 25th annual Urbanworld Film Festival.
The New York City-set festival, which highlights the work of Black, Indigenous, Latino and other people of color, revealed this year’s winners Monday out of nearly 90 official selections chosen for being inclusive and representative across cultures, themes and stories.
Other winners included Damien D. Smith’s Target: St. Louis Vol. 1 as Best Documentary Feature; Sonja Perryman for Best Screenplay for The 84; and Lissette Feliciano (Women Is Losers) and Talia Lugacy (This Is Not A War Story) both winning for Best Female Director, U.S. Narrative Feature.
The jury for the narrative feature competition included Michele Arteaga, Executive Director, Program Acquisitions, Starz; Mercedes Cooper, VP Public Programming, Array; and Ryan Jones, SVP Production Development at Universal Pictures.
The festival, which has helped promote the early work of directors including Ava DuVernay, Dee Rees and Ryan Coogler over its 25 years, ran this year from September 29-October 3 in a hybrid format.
Here is the full list of 2021 winners:
BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE (U.S. CINEMA)
7th and Union
Directed by Anthony Nardolillo
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Target: St. Louis Vol. 1
Directed by Damien D. Smith
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Ale Libre
Directed by Maya Cueva
Honorable Mention: Wonderfully Made, directed by Benita Ozoude
BEST YOUNG CREATOR
All The Young Dudes
Directed by William Stead
Honorable Mention: Sunday, directed by Christian Schifano
BEST NARRATIVE SHORT
Swimsuit
Directed by Hasan Hadi
BEST ANIMATION SHORT
Step Into The River
Directed by Weijia Ma
BEST EXPERIMENTAL SIDEBAR
Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Mama
Directed by Topaz Jones + rubberband
BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL IMPACT
Youth V. Gov
Directed by Christi Cooper
Honorable Mention: On the Fenceline, directed by Tara Eng, Kristen Harrison, Alex Klein, Alisha Tamarchenko
BEST WEB ORIGINAL
Our Shag Pad
Directed by Aldo Pisano
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
North Star by Mumu Fresh feat. D Smoke
Directed by T.L. Benton
BEST SCREENPLAY
The 84
Written by Sonja Perryman
Honorable Mention: Inheritance, written by Fedna Jacquet
BEST FEMALE DIRECTOR, U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE
Women Is Losers
Directed by Lissette Feliciano
This Is Not A War Story
Directed by Talia Lugacy