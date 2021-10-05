25th Annual UrbanWorld Film Festival Announces Winners

25th Annual UrbanWorld Film Festival Announces Winners
By Tom O'Brien
EXCLUSIVE: 7th & Union, the drama directed by Anthony Nardolilloa that follows a Mexican boxer looking to save his family, has won the Best Narrative Feature (U.S. Cinema) prize at the 25th annual Urbanworld Film Festival.

The New York City-set festival, which highlights the work of Black, Indigenous, Latino and other people of color, revealed this year’s winners Monday out of nearly 90 official selections chosen for being inclusive and representative across cultures, themes and stories.

Other winners included Damien D. Smith’s Target: St. Louis Vol. 1 as Best Documentary Feature; Sonja Perryman for Best Screenplay for The 84; and Lissette Feliciano (Women Is Losers) and Talia Lugacy (This Is Not A War Story) both winning for Best Female Director, U.S. Narrative Feature.

The jury for the narrative feature competition included Michele Arteaga, Executive Director, Program Acquisitions, Starz; Mercedes Cooper, VP Public Programming, Array; and Ryan Jones, SVP Production Development at Universal Pictures.

The festival, which has helped promote the early work of directors including Ava DuVernay, Dee Rees and Ryan Coogler over its 25 years, ran this year from September 29-October 3 in a hybrid format.

Here is the full list of 2021 winners:

BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE (U.S. CINEMA)

7th and Union
Directed by Anthony Nardolillo

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Target: St. Louis Vol. 1
Directed by Damien D. Smith

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Ale Libre
Directed by Maya Cueva

Honorable Mention: Wonderfully Made, directed by Benita Ozoude

BEST YOUNG CREATOR

All The Young Dudes
Directed by William Stead

Honorable Mention: Sunday, directed by Christian Schifano

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT

Swimsuit
Directed by Hasan Hadi

BEST ANIMATION SHORT

Step Into The River
Directed by Weijia Ma

BEST EXPERIMENTAL SIDEBAR

Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Mama
Directed by Topaz Jones + rubberband

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL IMPACT

Youth V. Gov
Directed by Christi Cooper

Honorable Mention: On the Fenceline, directed by Tara Eng, Kristen Harrison, Alex Klein, Alisha Tamarchenko

BEST WEB ORIGINAL

Our Shag Pad
Directed by Aldo Pisano

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

North Star by Mumu Fresh feat. D Smoke
Directed by T.L. Benton

BEST SCREENPLAY

The 84
Written by Sonja Perryman

Honorable Mention: Inheritance, written by Fedna Jacquet

BEST FEMALE DIRECTOR, U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE

Women Is Losers
Directed by Lissette Feliciano

This Is Not A War Story
Directed by Talia Lugacy

