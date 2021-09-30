21-Year-Old Reveals Her Experience Parenting a 15-Year-Old Girl

Going by Hunter on TikTok, this lady posted a video sharing her experience as a young woman raising a 15-year-old. In the clip, the TikToker shared that she feels she will never be treated respectfully by other parents and staff at the teenager’s school.

The recording shows Hunter in a car, using overlay text to explain her situation. The TikTok user shared that she had been riding down the street, and then a realization hit her that these individuals would never take her seriously.

The 21-year-old stated that she could imagine the discomfort she would face from people asking her what her age is at gatherings. Hunter expressed:

“How am I gonna teach her how to drive when I can barely get down the road.”

Some in the comment section shared similar experiences, with a few others encouraging her to stay strong. A significant few were highly confused, asking the TikToker if she had a baby at 6 years old.

Hunter made another video to clear up the confusion, explaining that her father had passed away as well as her 15-year-old step-sister’s mother. As a result, the TikTok user revealed that she applied for guardianship over the teenager, stating:

“I thought the best way to keep my sister safe, happy, and have all her needs and wants met to come… live with me.”

She explained that she works and studies full time as well as looking after her younger sibling. Hunter shared while sitting in her vehicle once again that she was currently waiting to pick her sister up from cheerleading practice.

The TikToker also answered another query that came up from commenters, asking if her guardianship was in the lines of the law. “Yes,” The young lady replied that she was granted custody by the court.

Holden doesn’t let the racially driven criticism stop her, remaining a devoted mother.

Once again, many other TikTok users opened up about similar experiences, with one sharing that they were also raised by their sibling, who acted as a second mother to them. Her decision was lauded by a large number.

UNWANTED ATTENTION

While the online community commended Hunter for her sacrifice, another woman received backlash when she adopted two children. A black mother was criticized for adopting a white brother and sister.

Kimberly Holden adopted two beautiful kids after wanting to do so since she was a little girl. After she took on siblings 8-month-old Elizabeth and newborn Edgar, she began to draw negative attention in public, with some assuming she had kidnapped them.

Holden doesn’t let the racially driven criticism stop her, remaining a devoted mother. Both women do a great job caring for children.