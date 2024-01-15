2024 Critics Choice Awards Winners: See the Complete List and Top Picks

2024 Critics Choice Awards Winners: The Complete Nominee List and Everything You Need to Know

The Critics Choice Awards for 2023 film and TV were held on Jan. 14, a week after the Golden Globes. The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honored the best in the industry, from films to television shows. Let’s take a closer look at the winners and the highly anticipated nominees.

The Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards

The Critics Choice Awards, which is made up of television, radio, and online critics, is known for recognizing outstanding talent in the industry. And in their recent awards ceremony, several actors and films emerged as big winners.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Winners

Among the winning actors in the 2024 Critics Choice Awards were Robert Downey Jr. for “Oppenheimer,” Emma Stone for “Poor Things,” Ali Wong and Steven Yeun for “Beef,” Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook for their performances in “Succession.” The movie “Barbie,” featuring Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling, bagged the most film nominations with 18 nods.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Film Nominations

The film “Barbie” received 18 nominations and secured several wins, including the prestigious title of Best Comedy. However, the Critics Choice Association ultimately awarded “Oppenheimer” with the Best Picture award, along with several other accolades. “Poor Things” also received 13 nominations, with Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” not far behind with 12 nods.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 TV Winners

On the TV side, “The Morning Show” received six nominations, with “Succession” and other notable shows such as “Abbott Elementary” and “Loki” earning multiple nods.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony commenced live on the CW at 7 p.m. EST, leaving viewers delighted with the recognition of exceptional talent across multiple platforms.

Wrap-up of the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards for 2024 highlighted the best of the best in the film and TV industry, setting the standard for excellence and creativity. By celebrating the exceptional performers and creators, these awards continue to be a prestigious and highly anticipated event each year.

The anticipation for the next award season is already building, with audiences eager to witness the industry’s continued success and to recognize the talent behind the exceptional content presented on screens across the world.

For now, time will tell which stars and shows will capture the hearts of critics and audiences alike in the years to come.