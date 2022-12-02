2023 Zombie apocalypse memes emerge as ‘zombie virus’ Russia is discovered

After the recent news that a French scientist had revived a zombie, the 2023 Zombie Apocalypse memes took over social media sites like TikTok or Twitter. ‘zombie virus’ Russia was online.

There have been many instances in the past where people believed that there was a zombie apocalypse. These speculations grew after COVID-19 declared an epidemic.

People are now more concerned about the possibility that the scientist may have rediscovered a method of creating fear. ‘zombie virus.’ However, there was a small group of people who shared memes about it.

On the internet, memes were spread about 2023’s zombie apocalypse

People are now curious as to what the future may hold after reading about the new zombie virus. Some people decided to make a few memes to help ease the anxiety.

Here are some of our favorite internet sites.

The things we know ‘zombie virus’

French scientists have conducted extensive research into the topic. ‘zombie virus,’ This has been kept in Siberian lakes for nearly 50,000 year.

The Study stated that rising temperatures due to global warming are resulting in vast swathes of permafrost melting. This is causing organic materials frozen for millions of years to slowly release.

One of these organic materials is the ‘zombie virus.’ The name pandoravirus has given it the yedoma.

Experts are concerned about an unknown virus

Jean-Marie Alempic (French National Center For Scientific Research) is the microbiologist in charge of this research. The other scientists involved are all from France, Germany and Russia.

“Due to climate warming, irreversibly thawing permafrost is releasing organic matter frozen for up to a million years, most of which decompose into carbon dioxide and methane, further enhancing the greenhouse effect,” The Scientists state this in the study.

Further, it states: “Part of this organic matter also consists of revived cellular microbes (prokaryotes, unicellular eukaryotes) as well as viruses that remained dormant since prehistorical times.”

Experts warn that these viruses could be revived and cause severe health problems for humans, animals, and plants.

These are the study’s notes “It is therefore legitimate to ponder the risk of ancient viral particles remaining infectious and getting back into circulation by the thawing of ancient permafrost layers.”

All

Also, what is the McDonald’s Gold Card 2022 and how can you win one? How to Enter to Win One