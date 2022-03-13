2022 Winners List (Updating live)

On Saturday, the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. We will keep you informed of the winners’ announcements.

Nominees in this year’s feature-film category are Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza,”Kenneth Branagh “Belfast,” Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog,” Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story”Denis Villeneuve “Dune.”

In its first 73-year history, the DGA winner went on to win the Oscar Best Director 65 times. Two years ago, Sam Mendes won DGA Award. This was the latest disagreement between Academy and guild voters. “1917”However, Bong JoonHo won the Oscar. “Parasite.” During the same time, the DGA winner’s film has won the Oscar for Best Picture 56 times, although the Academy’s increasingly common picture/director splits mean that the DGA winner has directed the Best Picture champ only twice in the last six years.

This year’s television nominations feature an unprecedented sweep by “Succession,”Five different directors from that show claimed all the nominations for Drama Series. “Hill Street Blues”The 1983 nominations for that category were three. Until this year, no series had ever won a category with five nominees.

Judd Apatow will host the ceremony.

The complete list of nominated candidates is available here. The winners are announced by **WINNER.

Theatrical Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

First-time feature film director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

Tatiana Huezo, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Emma Seligman “Shiva Baby”

Documentary

Jessica Kingdon, “Ascension”

Stanley Nelson “Attica”

Raoul Peck “Exterminate All the Brutes”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, “The Rescue”

Drama Series

Kevin Bray “Succession”: “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Mark Mylod “Succession”: “All the Bells Say”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”: “What It Takes”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, “Succession”: “Lion in the Meadow”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”: “Too Much Birthday”

Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”: “There Is No Line”

MJ Delaney “Ted Lasso”: “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Erica Dunton, “Ted Lasso”: “Rainbow”

Sam Jones, “Ted Lasso”: “Beard After Hours”

Mike White “The White Lotus”: “Mysterious Monkeys”

Movies for television and limited series

Barry Jenkins “The Underground Railroad”

Barry Levinson “Dopesick”: “First Bottle”

Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven”: “Wheel of Fire”

Danny Strong “Dopesick”: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey “Real Time With Bill Maher”: “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “Episode 1105”

Don Roy King “Saturday Night Live”: “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: “Episode 26112”

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”: “Episode 830 – Season Finale”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside”

Paul Dugdale “Adele: One Night Only”

Stan Lathan “Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

Glenn P. Weiss, “The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry, “Full Bloom”: “Final Floral Face Off”

Patrick McManus “American Ninja Warrior”: “1304: Qualifiers 4”

Ramy Romany “Making the Cut”: “Brand Statement”

Ben Simms, “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”: “Gina Carano In The Dolomites”

Adam Vetri “Getaway Driver”: “Electric Shock”

Children’s Programs

James Bobin “The Mysterious Benedict Society”: “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”

Michael Lembeck, “The J Team”

Phill Lewis “Head of the Class”: “Three More Years”

Smriti Mundhra, “Through Our Eyes”: “Shelter”

Jeff Wadlow “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: “The Tale of the Darkhouse”

Commercials

Steve Ayson (MJZ), Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5

Kathryn Bigelow (Smuggler), Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab

Ian Pons Jewell (Reset), ECG, Apple Watch – Apple; Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple; Time, Squarespace – Squarespace; Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein

Henry-Alex Rubin (Smuggler), Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York

Bradford Young (Serial Pictures x Somesuch), Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative

Frank Capra Achievement Award Joseph P. Reidy

Franklin Schaffner AwardGarry W. Hood

Lifetime Achievement Award: Spike Lee