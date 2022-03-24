2022 SXSW Film Festival Winners — Full List

UPDATED, 12:23 PM: South by Southwest Conferences and Festivals today announced that the Audience Award winners of the 29th SXSW Festival with the Patton Oswalt comedy were announced. I Love My Dad, FX’s comedy series Atlanta, Sony Pictures Classics’ music doc The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile and AMC’s drama series 61st Street coming in as notable recipients.

I Love My Dad was previously awarded the Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award, and today took home the Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award. Atlanta won out in the Headliners section, with The Return of Tanya Tucker prevailing in 24 Beats Per Second, and 61st Street taking the Audience Award for Episodic Premieres.

The SXSW Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2022 Jury Awards, as well as the 40 Years of Massive Talent Award, which was presented to Nicolas Cage at the festival screening of his Lionsgate pic The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Saturday night.

SXSW took place this year from March 11-20, with 101 features screening—including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 14 Texas Premieres, plus 111 Short Films including 24 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 30 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema) and 19 Title Design Competition entries.

The full list of Audience Award winners, and previously announced list of Festival Award winners, can be found below.

SXSW Audience Awards: