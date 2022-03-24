2022 SXSW Film Festival Winners — Full List

UPDATED, 12:23 PM: South by Southwest Conferences and Festivals today announced that the Audience Award winners of the 29th SXSW Festival with the Patton Oswalt comedy were announced. I Love My Dad, FX’s comedy series Atlanta, Sony Pictures Classics’ music doc The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile and AMC’s drama series 61st Street coming in as notable recipients.
I Love My Dad was previously awarded the Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award, and today took home the Narrative Feature Competition Audience Award. Atlanta won out in the Headliners section, with The Return of Tanya Tucker prevailing in 24 Beats Per Second, and 61st Street taking the Audience Award for Episodic Premieres.
The SXSW Audience Awards follow the previously-announced 2022 Jury Awards, as well as the 40 Years of Massive Talent Award, which was presented to Nicolas Cage at the festival screening of his Lionsgate pic The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Saturday night.
SXSW took place this year from March 11-20, with 101 features screening—including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 14 Texas Premieres, plus 111 Short Films including 24 Music Videos, 12 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 30 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema) and 19 Title Design Competition entries.
The full list of Audience Award winners, and previously announced list of Festival Award winners, can be found below.
SXSW Audience Awards:
NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION presented by Panavision
Audience Award Winner:I Love My Dad
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini
Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Bad Axe
Director: David Siev
Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: Pretty Problems
Director: Kestrin Pantera
Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben
Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: We Are Not Ghouls
Director: Chris James Thompson
Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew Swant
HEADLINERS
Audience Award Winner: Atlanta
Director: Hiro Murai
Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle
VISIONS
Audience Award Winner: Shadow
Director: Bruce Gladwin
Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben
Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen
MIDNIGHTERS
Audience Award Winner: Bitch Ass
Director: Bill Posley
Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan Colomb
GLOBAL presented by Mubi
Audience Award Winner: Without Prescription
Director: Juliana Maite
Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez
Producer: Vilma Liella
24 BEATS PER SECOND
Audience Award Winner: The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile
Director: Kathlyn Horan
Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
FESTIVAL FAVORITES
Audience Award Winner: The Art of Making It
Director: Kelcey Edwards
Producer: Debi Wisch
Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro
NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Aspirational Slut
Director/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy
Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily Wolfe
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: The Sentence of Michael Thompson
Directors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson
Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle Thrash
ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Five Cents
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron Hughes
MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Tank Fairy
Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt
Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo Chung
TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Act of God
Directors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith
Producer: Matthew Harrington
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Football.
Director: William Herff
Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton Randolph
MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet You At The Light’
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Episodic Program
EPISODIC PREMIERES
Audience Award Winner: 61st Street
Showrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks
Director: Marta Cunningham
Screenwriter: Peter Moffat
Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis
EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Brownsville Bred
Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle
Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie Frente
XR Experience
XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: Gumball Dreams
Director: Deirdre V. Lyons
Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis
Producers: Ferryman Collective, Screaming Color
XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT
Audience Award Winner: The Choice
Director: Joanne Popinska
Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. Hall
SXSW Film Design Awards (three-way Tie)
EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN
Audience Award Winner (tie): ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Title Sequence
Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens
Audience Award Winner (tie): ‘See’ Season 2 Title Sequence
Company: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens
Audience Award Winner (tie): ‘WandaVision’ Main On End Title Sequence
Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore
SXSW Film Festival Awards:
Adobe Editing Award Everything Everywhere All At Once edited by Paul Rogers
The ZEISS Cinematography Award A Vanishing Fog with cinematography by Gio Park
Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award Chee$se directed by Damian Marcano!
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award What We Leave Behind directed by Iliana Sosa
Fandor New Voices Award What We Leave Behind directed by Iliana Sosa.
Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award The Voice Actress directed by Anna J. Takayama.
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling Bad Axe directed by David Siev.
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary Steve Glew for The Pez Outlaw.
Documentary Feature Competition Grand Jury Award Master of Light directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten.
Special Grand Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision Cast and crew of It Is In Us All
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance Elizaveta Yankovskaya for Nika
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile Myd – ‘Let You Speak’ directed by Dan Carr.
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip” Omi directed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall
Short Film Jury Awards for Midnight Shorts Moshari directed by Nuhash Humayuni
Short Film Grand Jury Award for Music Videos Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet Me At the Light’ directed by Alexander Farah
2022 Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing My Year of Dicks directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion Les Larmes de la Seine directed by Yanis Belaid and Eliott Benard
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling Something in the Garden directed by Marcos Sánchez
Short Film Grand Jury Award for Animated Shorts goes to Bestia directed by Hugo Covarrubias.
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection Not Even For A Moment Do Things Stand Still directed by Jamie Meltzer
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking Glitter Ain’t Gold directed by Christian Nolan Jones
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances Aphrodite Armstrong and Kyle Riggs for West By God
Short Film Grand Jury Award for Narrative Short All the Crows in the World directed by Tang Yi
Special Jury Recognition for Poster Design The Sentence of Michael Thompson designed by Juan Miguel Marin
Film Design Award for Poster Design More Than I Remember by Yen Tan and Maya Edelman
Short Film Jury Award for Documentary Short Long Line of Ladies directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome
Special Jury Recognition The White Lotus Title Sequence by Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore
Film Design Award for Title Sequence Foundation by Ronnie Koff
Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling (Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow directed by Quentin Darras and Gaëlle Mourre.
Film Award for 40 Years of Massive Talent goes to Nick Cage
Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award I Love My DadJames Morosini directs