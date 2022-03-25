2022 Spring Fashion Trends According to Stylists

Stylists shared the fashion trends that are dominating runways and social media feeds this spring.

This season, chunky platform shoes, monochromatic 2-piece sets and tie-dye remain hot.

Although midi-length skirts, dresses, and dresses are extremely popular, shorter lengths are now in fashion.

Fashion is a cycle. Each season brings new styles and trends to runways, social media feeds, and on the runways.

So Insider spoke with professional stylists to find out the top trends that will be seen in spring 2022. These range from shorter hemlines to retro-inspired classics.

Trending accessories this spring are pearls

Kimberly Mayhew (US managing director of style consultancy), stylist The House of ColourInsider was told by a source that pearls are a big trend for spring.

“Pearls are gaining popularity with both men and women,”Mayhew added. “You can expect to see pearls on accessories like handbags, hair clips, and even gym shoes.”

Mayhew said that black pearls can give off a more masculine vibe than white varieties.

Wide-leg pants look great when paired with platform shoes



Mayhew claims that platform shoes with chunky soles have been popular for many years.

“Platform shoes remain hot on the spring 2022 runway,”Mayhew added. “They lengthen the legs and add height, especially for a nighttime look.”

You can pair your platform shoes with long, wide-leg trousers for a retro style or with shorter styles.

Ravelling runways are dominated by vibrant colors

Monica Barnett is a stylist, and the founder of Blueprint for StyleInsider was told by a source that designers are flooding runways this spring with bright, vivid colors.

“Color palettes were subdued last spring, but this year, everything has a color that pops,” Barnett said. “We’re especially seeing a lot of deep oranges.”

Wear bold colors and embrace bright colors with a bathing suit in neon or accessories in eye-catching colours.

Monochromatic sets remain in fashion

Monochrome outfits don’t seem to be trending this spring. Mayhew stated that wearing a single color from head-to-toe will be a popular look for spring.

Mayhew indicated that monochromatic pieces, or two-piece sets of the same fabric will be particularly trendy.

“Done right, this minimalistic trend can look luxurious,”She said.

Mayhew stated that it is important to keep the silhouette simple, or to choose timeless staples that can be worn daily.

Gingham is a versatile design.



Personal stylist Jackie ConduraInsider reported that check and gingham patterns are a popular choice for trendsetters.

“These are timeless, classic patterns that are riding off the major popularity of the checkerboard trend,”Condura,

Condura suggests a gingham outfit in light spring colors to give a youthful and fresh look.

Print mixing This style has been approved

While mixing prints has been a common fashion faux pas, Barnett stated to Insider that spring 2022 would be all about layering fun patterns.

“The solid, conservative, toned-down colors of last year will be supplanted by bold, mixed prints this season,” Barnett said. “The old rules for wearing prints are gone — it’s almost a free-for-all.”

You don’t have to go crazy with the prints. Try pairing a brightly patterned top and a boldly textured bottom.

This is the time to wear shorter skirts and dresses.

Although midi-length dresses and skirts have been a staple on runways for many years, shorter hemlines now abound.

“The fashion world is now seeing a shift to shorter mini-lengths on skirts and dresses,” Barnett said. “Runway shows are showing more skin than in previous years.”

Barnett named miniskirts as his fashion favorite this season, along with shorter pom pom and skater gowns.

Colorful crochet is in.



Crochet is a spring/summer staple thanks to its vintage vibes and boho style. Designers are adding a new twist to the traditional design this season.

“Designers have reimagined crochet for spring by infusing it with fun colors and patterns,”Condura,

You can expect intricate crochet edges and pieces in vivid, almost-neon colours.

Back in fashion are pedal pushers

The mid-length pants known as pedal pushers were popularized in the 1950s, 1960s. They’re slightly shorter and land at the middle or upper calf than capris.

“Yes, pedal pushers are back,”Condura, “They’re getting an upgrade with a more relaxed and comfortable fit this time around.”

The new year’s pedal-pushers can be found in a more relaxed, wider-leg silhouette than their retro predecessors.

Tie-dye continues to be a strong trend

Fashion has been in a nostalgic mood the last few seasons and tie-dye doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

“The modern take on tie-dye this season will feature ombre, saturated colors, and psychedelic designs,”Condura,

You can tie-dye in bathing suits and sundresses, although you’ll see it all over, from sportswear, to blazers.

Halter tops expose your shoulders, arms and back.



Insider has been told by Condura, that this season will see halter necklines for jumpsuits and dresses.

“This neckline is great for showing off your shoulders and arms,”She said. “It also draws the eye upward and helps to create balance and proportion.”

Dresses and tops with halter-necks tend to leave the shoulders exposed. This style is great for showing off your back.

Veri Peri will be abundant.

Veri Peri was the Pantone Color Of The Year in 2022. This is a blue hue with hints violet and periwinkle.

“We’ll be seeing a lot of this color,”Condura, “It’s going to be incorporated into all of the trends for the season, so adding it to your wardrobe is a must.”

You can add a touch of Veri Peri to any outfit with accessories, scarves or tops. Even cool-toned hair can be dyed.