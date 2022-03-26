2022 Razzie Awards Winners Include LeBron James, Jared Leto

Results for the 42nd Razzie Awards are in — and if you had anything to do with “Diana: The Musical,”You might feel the need to go back to sleep.

The big, fat Broadway bomb about the Princess of Wales beamed into your living room courtesy of Netflix was this year’s big Razzie “winner,”Take home five of what is called its “un-coveted … tacky, gold-spray-painted statuettes.”

The streaming version of the stage musical won Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Jeanna De Waal), Worst Supporting Actress(Judy Kaye), Worst Director (19th Century), and Worst Screenplay (20th Century), script by Joe DiPietro, music by DiPietro & David Bryan). The group highlighted how rich the music was. “Diana”This honor was bestowed upon script “featuring some of the year’s most ridiculed dialogue and lyrics — Including rhyming ‘Camilla’ with both ‘Manilla’ and ‘Godzilla.’”

It was almost as miserable “Space Jam: A New Legacy,”with slam dunks in the Worst Remake or Rip-Off or Sequel; Worst Actor or Actor LeBron James; and Worst Screen Partner (James). “Any Warner Cartoon Character or WarnerMedia Product He Dribbles On).”

Unfortunately, this last one is not true. “Space Jam” triumph meant Jared Leto failed to sweep the two categories in which he was nominated for his Fredo-Corleone-by-way-of-Super-Mario “House of Gucci” performance. He lost Worst Screen Couple (“Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent”He was the winner of Worst Supporting Actor, and can now display his Golden Razzie trophy ($4.97) right next to his Oscar.

Will Smith was a four-time Golden Raspberry winner and was awarded the Razzie Redeemer award for his Oscar-nominated performance. “King Richard.” He beat Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”Nicolas Cage (“Pig”For the distinction, please click here.

And finally, there’s Bruce Willis, who came out on top after a months-long dirty, rotten slugfest of a race against himself — eight of himselves, to be precise. The only nominee to score his very own category — Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie — he triumphed with “Cosmic Sin.”

Established by John J.B. Wilson, a cinephile, and Mo Murphy in 1981 to celebrate the worst moviemaking each year, the Razzies are a group that honors the worst. There are approximately 1,000 members of the group. “spanning almost every continent and 49 U.S. States, except one of the Carolinas,”As the press release explains, Halle Berry is one of the good-natured past honorees that graciously accepted her Golden Raspberries in person. “Catwoman”Sandra Bullock stopped by to pick her Worst Actress award for “All About Steve”She won an Oscar the day before. “The Blind Side.”

Here is the full list of 2022’s Razzie nominees.

WORST PHOTO

***”Diana: The Musical” (The Netflix Version) WINNER

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood/ “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf, (As Prince Charles). “Diana the Musical”

***LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”WINNER

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams/ “The Woman in the Window”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

***Jeanna de Waal / “Diana: The Musical” WINNER

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose “Vanquish”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Amy Adams/ “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie, As Camilla “Diana: The Musical”

***Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / “Diana the Musical”WINNER

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

WORST SUPPORTING ATOR

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainee) “Diana: The Musical”

***Jared Leto “House of Gucci” WINNER

BRUCE WILLIS, WORST Performance in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis/ “American Siege”

Bruce Willis/ “Apex”

***Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin”WINNER

Bruce Willis/ “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis/ “Fortress”

Bruce Willis/ “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis/ “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis/ “Survive the Game”

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / “Diana: The Musical”

***LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / “Space Jam: A New Legacy” WINNER

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / “House of Gucci”

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / “Tom & Jerry the Movie”

WORST REMAKE, SEQUEL or RIP-OFF

“Karen”(Inadvertent Makeover of “Cruella deVil”)

***“Space Jam: A New Legacy”WINNER

“Tom & Jerry the Movie”

“Twist”(Rap remake “Oliver Twist”)

“The Woman in the Window”(Rip-Off for “Rear Window”)

WORST DIRECTOR

***Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical”WINNER

Stephen Chbosky “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke”Daniels “Karen”

Renny Harlin “The Misfits”

Joe Wright “The Woman in the Window”

WORST SCREENPLAY

***”Diana: The Musical” / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan WINNER

“Karen” / Written by “Coke” Daniels

“The Misfits” / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

“Twist” / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

“The Woman in the Window” / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn