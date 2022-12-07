2022 People’s Choice Awards. All the Must-See Pictures from the Portrait Studio

Lights, camera, action!

Celebrities most certainly shined bright at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

And while the biggest brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of film, TV, music and Pop culture and they displayed their distinctive style. See all red carpet looks.

How better to celebrate an occasion and show your fashion than taking pictures at E! PCAs portrait studio? In fact, many of the show’s presenters, performers and winners struck fabulous poses at the ceremony. (Click here for the full winners’ list.)

This is what we’re discussing Amy Poehler Smile from ear to ear Carrie Underwood She demonstrates her surprising pantsuit, which proved that all is well in this world. It is Gold and Host Kenan Thompson He models his chic suit.

Plus, gal pals Selma Blair Sarah Michelle Gellar Had the most adorable! Cruel intentions Reunion, Ryan Reynolds His million-dollar smile flashed.