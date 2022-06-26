2022 Emmys Supporting Actor Comedy Predictions

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 25, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Supporting actor (comedy) has a gargantuan 298 submissions, which will yield only eight nominees.

Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent has quickly become the heart of the series, especially in his shared scenes with Juno Temple. After winning the Emmy last year for the inaugural season of the Apple TV+ show, he could join the likes of Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as consecutive winners in this category. He would also be the first consecutive winner of the category since Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2007. He also has multiple co-stars vying for attention – notably Nick Mohammad, who is the most likely to come alongside Goldstein. However, last year Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift both made the cut, and Phil Dunster is also in the mix.

It’s unknown if voters will be doubling, tripling or quadrupling down on actors from the same series such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Ted Lasso” or even “Hacks,” which has two shots with last year’s nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins who became the first non-binary actor to be nominated in the category for their performance. There’s also a strong shot for Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, who took home a statue last year for writing the pilot episode “There Is No Line.” As Jimmy, he had more standout moments this season that could bring him to the lineup.

ABC

As the buzz and love continue to build for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” so do the chances for the supporting men including Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams.

One of the best Emmy moments in its history was seeing veteran actor Henry Winkler walk up to the stage and accept his long-overdue prize for his performance as Gene Cousineau in the first season of HBO’s “Barry.” In its third season, the show gives Winkler more to explore with his character, who is fully capable of murder and is as entertaining as ever

Who can make you smile easier than Noho Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan on HBO’s dark comedy? The acting sensation, who nabbed his first Emmy nom for the second season, has returned with more developments and bigger chuckles to engage the viewer.

One of the great character actors working today, Stephen Root surprised many pundits on Emmy nomination morning in 2019 when he snagged his first nom for his work as Monroe Fuches on the HBO hitman series. With the show getting glowing reviews again, he could receive another mention, alongside his co-stars, as long as the buzz sustains.

Four Emmy statues sit on Tony Shalhoub’s mantel, one of which is for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon Prime Video’s beloved period comedy. While his co-star Luke Kirby took a more active part this year and will be competing as supporting actor for the first time, Shalhoub is an establishment selection that the Television Academy can quickly check off.

Coming off his voice work in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Ben Schwartz’s Yasper offered some of the biggest laughs of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s whodunit series “The Afterparty.” Specifically, his singing and dancing musical episode, arguably the highlight of the entire season, features an original song and showcases all his best acting moments. It’d be criminal to ignore.

The (current) other half of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, bid farewell to “Saturday Night Live” in its 47th season, giving a heartfelt goodbye during the final Weekend Update segment of the season. But, coming up short last year, while two of his co-stars made the Emmy lineup, could he get a send-off Emmy nomination after his tenure on the Lorne Michaels stapled series? He’ll have plenty of internal competition, including another departed cast member Kyle Mooney.

The longest-tenured member in “SNL” history, Kenan Thompson, continues to be a driving force behind the NBC sketch series. Coming off a double nom last year, along with his sitcom “Kenan,” he’s back for another attempt at the Emmy statuette. Already an Emmy winner in 2018 for penning the original song “Come Back, Barack,” his acting work has yet to be recognized.

Bowen Yang, the first Chinese American on “SNL” made history last year, becoming the first featured player ever to receive an Emmy nomination. His loss may have been caused by vote-splitting with his co-star, but now, he could finally break the glass ceiling for AAPI performers in this category with another standout season.

A two-time Emmy nominee – guest actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” and for his beloved ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in the FX series “Atlanta” – Brian Tyree Henry is back again for the fourth and penultimate season. It’s still unclear how the long hiatus for the comedy show will affect Emmy’s chances, but he remains heavy in the discussion for another chance with the TV Academy.

This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jerodd Carmichael, Gunna” Episode 1821 — Pictured: Pete Davidson during the “Short-Ass Movie” sketch on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK NOMINEE SERIES NETWORK 1 Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 2 Henry Winkler “Barry” HBO 3 Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 4 Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live” NBC 5 Anthony Carrigan “Barry” HBO 6 Nick Mohammed “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 7 Paul W. Downs “Hacks” HBO 8 Stephen Root “Barry” HBO NEXT IN LINE 9 Bowen Yang “Saturday Night Live” NBC 10 Brian Tyree Henry “Atlanta” FX OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Luke Kirby “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 12 Ben Schwartz “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 13 Pete Davidson “Saturday Night Live” NBC 14 David Hyde Pierce “Julia” HBO 15 Brendan Hunt “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 16 Jeremy Swift “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 17 Carl Clemons-Hopkins “Hacks” HBO 18 Chris Perfetti “Abbott Elementary” ABC 19 Taika Waititi “Our Flag Means Death” HBO 20 Phil Dunster “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Michael Zegen “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 22 Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary” ABC 23 Laurence Fishburne “Black-ish” ABC 24 Kyle Mooney “Saturday Night Live” NBC 25 Harvey Guillen “What We Do in the Shadows” FX 26 Dave Franco “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 27 Lakeith Stanfield “Atlanta” FX 28 John Goodman “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO 29 Brandon Scott Jones “Ghosts” CBS 30 Vincent D’Onofrio “Hawkeye” Disney+ UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Aaron Jennings “Grand Crew” NBC — Aaron Tveit “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Adam Devine “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO — Adam Godley “The Great” HBO — Adeel Akhtar “Back to Life” Showtime — Adrian Blake Enscoe “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Adrian Groulx “Young Rock” NBC — Alan Cumming “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Alex Moffat “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Ali Hassan “Sort Of” HBO — Ames McNamara “The Conners” ABC — Andre Braugher “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Andrew Dismukes “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Andrew Rannells “Black Monday” Showtime — Andrew Rannells “Girls5eva” Peacock — Andrew Santino “Dave” FX — Andrew Santino “Dave” FX — Anthony Taufa “Wolf Like Me” Peacock — Anthony Turpel “Love, Victor” Hulu — Anthony Turpel “Love, Victor” Hulu — Aristotle Athari “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Armand Fields “Work in Progress” Showtime — Arturo Castro “Mr. Corman” Apple TV+ — Asher Grodman “Ghosts” CBS — Barry Shabaka Henley “Bob Hearts Abishola” CBS — Bayo Gbadamosi “The Great” Hulu — BD Wong “Nora from Queens” Comedy Central — BD Wong “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” Comedy Central — Becca Blackwell “Sort Of” HBO — Belmont Cameli “Saved by the Bell” Peacock — Ben Schwartz “Space Force” Netflix — Ben Vereen “B Positive” NBC — Benito Martinez “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Benjamin Earl Turner “Blindspotting” Starz — Benjamin Earl Turner “Blindspotting” Starz — Billy Magnussen “Made for Love” HBO — Blake Anderson “Woke” Hulu — Bob Balaban “The Chair” Netflix — Bobby Moynihan “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Bradley Constant “Young Rock” NBC — Brandon Bell “Dear White People” Netflix — Brett Azar “Young Rock” NBC — Bruno Gouery “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Carl Tart “Grand Crew” NBC — Case Walker “The Other Two” HBO — Cecil Blutcher “The Game” Paramount+ — Cedric Yarbrough “Reno 911!” The Roku Channel — Charlie Barnett “Russian Doll” Netflix — Charlie Day “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” FX — Chinaza Uche “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Chord Overstreet “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Chris Redd “Kenan” NBC — Chris Redd “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Christopher Lowell “How I Met Your Father” Hulu — Chukwudi Iwuji “Peacemaker” HBO — Colin Jost “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Corey Reynolds “Resident Alien” Syfy — Cristo Fernández “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ — D.B. Sweeney “B Positive” NBC — D.L. Hughley “Johnson” BounceTV — D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai “Reservation Dogs” FX — Dallas Dupree Young “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Damián Alcázar “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Daniel Breaker “Girls5eva” Peacock — Danny DeVito “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” FX — Darren Barnet “Never Have I Ever” Netflix — Darren Boyd “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — David Eigenberg “And Just Like That…” HBO — Davionte Ganter “Dave” FX — Dean Norris “United States of Al” CBS — Deji LaRay “Johnson” BounceTV — Deniz Akdeniz “The Flight Attendant” HBO — Deon Cole “black-ish” ABC — Derrex Brady “Johnson” BounceTV — Desmond Chiam “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Devan Chandler Long “Ghosts” CBS — Dexter Darden “Saved by the Bell” Peacock — Diallo Riddle “South Side” HBO — Dirk Blocker “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Domonique Brown “Atypical” Netflix — Don Johnson “Kenan” NBC — Douglas Hodge “The Great” Hulu — Dule Hill “The Wonder Years” ABC — Dwayne Johnson “Young Rock” NBC — Dylan Gage “Shining Vale” Starz — Echo Kellum “Grand Crew” NBC — Enrique Arrizon “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Eric Roberts “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO — Eugene Cordero “Tacoma FD” truTV — Eugenio Derbez “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Evan Handler “And Just Like That…” HBO — Fernando Carsa “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Fra Free “Hawkeye” Disney+ — Fran Kranz “Julia” HBO — Fred Armisen “Our Flag Means Death” HBO — Fred Armisen “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Fred Melamed “Barry” HBO — Freddie Gibbs “Bust Down” Peacock — Freddie Stroma “Peacemaker” HBO — Freddie Stroma “Peacemaker” HBO — Funnybone “Reservation Dogs” FX — Gabriel Hogan “Tacoma FD” truTV — Gamba Cole “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — George Sear “Love, Victor” Hulu — Gianni Decenzo “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Glenn Howerton “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” FX — Gray Powell “Sort Of” HBO — Grey Henson “Girls5eva” Peacock — Griffin Matthews “The Flight Attendant” HBO — Griffin Santopietro “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Gwilym Lee “The Great” Hulu — Hassan Johnson “Flatbush Misdemeanors” Showtime — Horatio Sanz “Black Monday” Showtime — Humphrey Ker “American Auto” NBC — Ike Barinholtz “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ — J.B. Smoove “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO — Jacob Bertrand “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Jaime Camil “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — James Austin Johnson “Saturday Night Live” NBC — James Hiroyuki Liao “Barry” HBO — James Martinez “Love, Victor” Hulu — Jamie Demetriou “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ — Jamie Michie “Back to Life” Showtime — Jaren Lewison “Never Have I Ever” Netflix — Jay Duplass “The Chair” Netflix — Jay Ellis “Insecure” HBO — Jay Walker “Run the World” Starz — JB Smoove “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO — Jeff Garlin “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO — Jeff Goldblum “Search Party” HBO — Jeff Hiller “Somebody Somewhere” HBO — Jerry Trainor “iCarly” Paramount+ — Jimmy O. Yang “Space Force” Netflix — Jimmy Tatro “Home Economics” ABC — Joe Lo Truglio “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Joel McKinnon Miller “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — John Early “Search Party” HBO — John Malkovich “Space Force” Netflix — John Michael Higgins “Saved by the Bell” Peacock — John Patrick Amedori “Dear White People” Netflix — John Reynolds “Search Party” HBO — John Ross Bowie “Feel Good” Netflix — Johnno Wilson “I Love That for You” Showtime — Jon Barinholtz “American Auto” NBC — Jon Barinholtz “American Auto” NBC — Jon Proudstar “Reservation Dogs” FX — Jordane Christie “Why Women Kill” Paramount+ — Judah Prehn “Resident Alien” Syfy — Julian Lerner “The Wonder Years” ABC — Julio Macias “On My Block” Netflix — Justin Cunningham “Grand Crew” NBC — Keegan-Michael Key “The Pentaverate” Netflix — Ken Jeong “The Pentaverate” Netflix — Ken Marino “Black Monday” Showtime — Ken Marino “The Other Two” HBO — Kendrick Sampson “Insecure” HBO — Kevin Bigley “Upload” Amazon Prime Video — Kevin Daniels “The Big Leap” Fox — Kevin Kane “Life & Beth” Hulu — Kevin Pollak “Better Things” FX — Kola Bokinni “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ — Lane Factor “Reservation Dogs” FX — Laurence Fishburne “MacGruber” Peacock — Leslie Jordan “Call Me Kat” Fox — LeVar Burton “Blindspotting” Starz — Lil’ Mike “Reservation Dogs” FX — Lou Taylor Pucci “Physical” Apple TV+ — Lucas Bravo “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Lucien Laviscount “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Marcus Henderson “Tacoma FD” truTV — Marcus Scribner “Black-ish” ABC — Mario Cantone “And Just Like That…” HBO — Mario Lopez “Saved by the Bell” Peacock — Mark Proksch “What We Do in the Shadows” FX — Marque Richardson “Dear White People” Netflix — Martin Kove “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Martin Sheen “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Martin Short “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Mason Gooding “Love, Victor” Hulu — Matt Rogers “I Love That for You” Showtime — Matthew Daddario “Why Women Kill” Paramount+ — Matthew Willig “Young Rock” NBC — Mekhi Phifer “Love, Victor” Hulu — Michael Angarano “Minx” HBO — Michael Benjamin Washington “American Auto” NBC — Michael Cera “Life and Beth” Hulu — Michael Che “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Michael Fishman “The Conners” ABC — Michael Irby “Barry” HBO — Michael Rapaport “Life & Beth” Hulu — Mike Cabellon “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Mike Hagerty “Somebody Somewhere” HBO — Mikey Day “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Mitchell Hoog “Saved by the Bell” Peacock — Mo McRae “The Flight Attendant” HBO — Murray Hill “Somebody Somewhere” HBO — Nathan Kress “iCarly” Paramount+ — Ncuti Gatwa “Sex Education” Netflix — Nick Frost “Why Women Kill” Paramount+ — Nick Sagar “Run the World” Starz — Oliver Alexander “The Garcias” Netflix — Oscar Montoya “Minx” HBO — Owen Daniels “Space Force” Netflix — Owen Daniels “Upload” Amazon Prime Video — Paul James “I Love That for You” Showtime — Paul Scheer “Black Monday” Showtime — Paul Sparks “Physical” Apple TV+ — Phil Burgers “Feel Good” Netflix — Philip Smithey “Johnson” BounceTV — Rafael Casal “Blindspotting” Starz — Rafael Cebrián “Acapulco” Apple TV+ — Randall Park “Young Rock” NBC — Ray Romano “Made for Love” HBO — Rell Battle “Killing It” Peacock — Richard Durden “Back to Life” Showtime — Richard Lewis “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO — Richie Moriarty “Ghosts” CBS — Rob McElhenney “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” FX — Robert Ben Garant “Reno 911!” The Roku Channel — Robert Patrick “Peacemaker” HBO — Romàn Zaragoza “Ghosts” CBS — Rome Flynn “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Rome Flynn “Dear White People” Netflix — Rory Scoval “Physical” Apple TV+ — Ryan Phillippe “MacGruber” Peacock — Ryan Pinkston “Young Rock” NBC — Sacha Dhawan “The Great” Hulu — Sam Lerner “The Goldbergs” ABC — Sam Waterston “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Samuel Arnold “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Scott MacArthur “Killing It” Peacock — Sean Giambrone “The Goldbergs” ABC — Stephen Bishop “Run the World” Starz — Steve Agee “Peacemaker” HBO — Suraj Sharma “How I Met Your Father” Hulu — T. Murph “Woke” FX — T.R. Knight “The Flight Attendant” HBO — Tanner Buchanan “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Ted Danson “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO — Terry Crews “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Thomas Ian Griffith “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Thomas Q. Jones “Johnson” BounceTV — Tim Daly “The Game” Paramount+ — Tim Meadows “Space Force” Netflix — Toby Huss “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Toby Sandman “The Game” Paramount+ — Toheeb Jimoh “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ — Tom Ainsley “How I Met Your Father” Hulu — Tom Basden “After Life” Netflix — Tony Dalton “Hawkeye” Disney+ — Tony Way “After Life” Netflix — Topher Grace “Home Economics” ABC — Tosin Morohunfola “Run the World” Starz — Travis Bennett “Dave” FX — Troy Gentile “The Goldbergs” ABC — Tye White “American Auto” NBC — Tyler Lepley “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Uli Latufkefu “Young Rock” NBC — Vaughn Hebron “The Game” Paramount+ — Vico Ortiz “Our Flag Means Death” HBO — Vincent Rodriguez III “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Walton Goggins “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO — William Abadie “Emily in Paris” Netflix — William Stanford Davis “Abbott Elementary” ABC — Xolo Maridueña “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Yassir Lester “Black Monday” Showtime — Zahn McIarnon “Reservation Dogs” FX — Zaqi Ismail “We Are Lady Parts” Peacock

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for “The Andy Griffith Show.” John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.

“The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” are the most awarded series with five wins, with “Frasier,” “Modern Family” and “Night Court” next in line with four apiece.

For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for “Frasier.” Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning seven nods.

“M*A*S*H” garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with “Cheers” and “Modern Family” with 19.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.