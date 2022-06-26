2022 Emmys Supporting Actor Comedy Predictions

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES For film awards predictions go toTHE OSCARS HUB
UPDATED: June 25, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS: OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Supporting actor (comedy) has a gargantuan 298 submissions, which will yield only eight nominees.
Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent has quickly become the heart of the series, especially in his shared scenes with Juno Temple. After winning the Emmy last year for the inaugural season of the Apple TV+ show, he could join the likes of Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as consecutive winners in this category. He would also be the first consecutive winner of the category since Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2007. He also has multiple co-stars vying for attention – notably Nick Mohammad, who is the most likely to come alongside Goldstein. However, last year Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift both made the cut, and Phil Dunster is also in the mix.
It’s unknown if voters will be doubling, tripling or quadrupling down on actors from the same series such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Ted Lasso” or even “Hacks,” which has two shots with last year’s nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins who became the first non-binary actor to be nominated in the category for their performance. There’s also a strong shot for Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, who took home a statue last year for writing the pilot episode “There Is No Line.” As Jimmy, he had more standout moments this season that could bring him to the lineup.
As the buzz and love continue to build for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” so do the chances for the supporting men including Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams.
One of the best Emmy moments in its history was seeing veteran actor Henry Winkler walk up to the stage and accept his long-overdue prize for his performance as Gene Cousineau in the first season of HBO’s “Barry.” In its third season, the show gives Winkler more to explore with his character, who is fully capable of murder and is as entertaining as ever
Who can make you smile easier than Noho Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan on HBO’s dark comedy? The acting sensation, who nabbed his first Emmy nom for the second season, has returned with more developments and bigger chuckles to engage the viewer.
One of the great character actors working today, Stephen Root surprised many pundits on Emmy nomination morning in 2019 when he snagged his first nom for his work as Monroe Fuches on the HBO hitman series. With the show getting glowing reviews again, he could receive another mention, alongside his co-stars, as long as the buzz sustains.
Four Emmy statues sit on Tony Shalhoub’s mantel, one of which is for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon Prime Video’s beloved period comedy. While his co-star Luke Kirby took a more active part this year and will be competing as supporting actor for the first time, Shalhoub is an establishment selection that the Television Academy can quickly check off.
Coming off his voice work in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Ben Schwartz’s Yasper offered some of the biggest laughs of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s whodunit series “The Afterparty.” Specifically, his singing and dancing musical episode, arguably the highlight of the entire season, features an original song and showcases all his best acting moments. It’d be criminal to ignore.
The (current) other half of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, bid farewell to “Saturday Night Live” in its 47th season, giving a heartfelt goodbye during the final Weekend Update segment of the season. But, coming up short last year, while two of his co-stars made the Emmy lineup, could he get a send-off Emmy nomination after his tenure on the Lorne Michaels stapled series? He’ll have plenty of internal competition, including another departed cast member Kyle Mooney.
The longest-tenured member in “SNL” history, Kenan Thompson, continues to be a driving force behind the NBC sketch series. Coming off a double nom last year, along with his sitcom “Kenan,” he’s back for another attempt at the Emmy statuette. Already an Emmy winner in 2018 for penning the original song “Come Back, Barack,” his acting work has yet to be recognized.
Bowen Yang, the first Chinese American on “SNL” made history last year, becoming the first featured player ever to receive an Emmy nomination. His loss may have been caused by vote-splitting with his co-star, but now, he could finally break the glass ceiling for AAPI performers in this category with another standout season.
A two-time Emmy nominee – guest actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” and for his beloved ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in the FX series “Atlanta” – Brian Tyree Henry is back again for the fourth and penultimate season. It’s still unclear how the long hiatus for the comedy show will affect Emmy’s chances, but he remains heavy in the discussion for another chance with the TV Academy.
This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.
For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for “The Andy Griffith Show.” John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.
“The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” are the most awarded series with five wins, with “Frasier,” “Modern Family” and “Night Court” next in line with four apiece.
For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for “Frasier.” Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning seven nods.
“M*A*S*H” garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with “Cheers” and “Modern Family” with 19.
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions
2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.