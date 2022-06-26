2022 Emmys Supporting Actor Comedy Predictions

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 25, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY

Supporting actor (comedy) has a gargantuan 298 submissions, which will yield only eight nominees.

Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent has quickly become the heart of the series, especially in his shared scenes with Juno Temple. After winning the Emmy last year for the inaugural season of the Apple TV+ show, he could join the likes of Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) as consecutive winners in this category. He would also be the first consecutive winner of the category since Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2007. He also has multiple co-stars vying for attention – notably Nick Mohammad, who is the most likely to come alongside Goldstein. However, last year Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift both made the cut, and Phil Dunster is also in the mix.

It’s unknown if voters will be doubling, tripling or quadrupling down on actors from the same series such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Ted Lasso” or even “Hacks,” which has two shots with last year’s nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins who became the first non-binary actor to be nominated in the category for their performance. There’s also a strong shot for Emmy winner Paul W. Downs, who took home a statue last year for writing the pilot episode “There Is No Line.” As Jimmy, he had more standout moments this season that could bring him to the lineup.

ABC

As the buzz and love continue to build for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” so do the chances for the supporting men including Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams.

One of the best Emmy moments in its history was seeing veteran actor Henry Winkler walk up to the stage and accept his long-overdue prize for his performance as Gene Cousineau in the first season of HBO’s “Barry.” In its third season, the show gives Winkler more to explore with his character, who is fully capable of murder and is as entertaining as ever

Who can make you smile easier than Noho Hank, played by Anthony Carrigan on HBO’s dark comedy? The acting sensation, who nabbed his first Emmy nom for the second season, has returned with more developments and bigger chuckles to engage the viewer.

One of the great character actors working today, Stephen Root surprised many pundits on Emmy nomination morning in 2019 when he snagged his first nom for his work as Monroe Fuches on the HBO hitman series. With the show getting glowing reviews again, he could receive another mention, alongside his co-stars, as long as the buzz sustains.

Four Emmy statues sit on Tony Shalhoub’s mantel, one of which is for his role as Abe Weissman in Amazon Prime Video’s beloved period comedy. While his co-star Luke Kirby took a more active part this year and will be competing as supporting actor for the first time, Shalhoub is an establishment selection that the Television Academy can quickly check off.

Coming off his voice work in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Ben Schwartz’s Yasper offered some of the biggest laughs of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s whodunit series “The Afterparty.” Specifically, his singing and dancing musical episode, arguably the highlight of the entire season, features an original song and showcases all his best acting moments. It’d be criminal to ignore.

The (current) other half of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, bid farewell to “Saturday Night Live” in its 47th season, giving a heartfelt goodbye during the final Weekend Update segment of the season. But, coming up short last year, while two of his co-stars made the Emmy lineup, could he get a send-off Emmy nomination after his tenure on the Lorne Michaels stapled series? He’ll have plenty of internal competition, including another departed cast member Kyle Mooney.

The longest-tenured member in “SNL” history, Kenan Thompson, continues to be a driving force behind the NBC sketch series. Coming off a double nom last year, along with his sitcom “Kenan,” he’s back for another attempt at the Emmy statuette. Already an Emmy winner in 2018 for penning the original song “Come Back, Barack,” his acting work has yet to be recognized.

Bowen Yang, the first Chinese American on “SNL” made history last year, becoming the first featured player ever to receive an Emmy nomination. His loss may have been caused by vote-splitting with his co-star, but now, he could finally break the glass ceiling for AAPI performers in this category with another standout season.

A two-time Emmy nominee – guest actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” and for his beloved ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in the FX series “Atlanta” – Brian Tyree Henry is back again for the fourth and penultimate season. It’s still unclear how the long hiatus for the comedy show will affect Emmy’s chances, but he remains heavy in the discussion for another chance with the TV Academy.

This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

2021 category winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Jerodd Carmichael, Gunna” Episode 1821 — Pictured: Pete Davidson during the “Short-Ass Movie” sketch on Saturday, April 2, 2022
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANKNOMINEESERIESNETWORK
1Brett Goldstein“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
2Henry Winkler“Barry”HBO
3Tony Shalhoub“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Amazon Prime Video
4Kenan Thompson“Saturday Night Live”NBC
5Anthony Carrigan“Barry”HBO
6Nick Mohammed“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
7Paul W. Downs“Hacks”HBO
8Stephen Root“Barry”HBO
NEXT IN LINE
9Bowen Yang“Saturday Night Live”NBC
10Brian Tyree Henry“Atlanta”FX
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11Luke Kirby“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Amazon Prime Video
12Ben Schwartz“The Afterparty”Apple TV+
13Pete Davidson“Saturday Night Live”NBC
14David Hyde Pierce“Julia”HBO
15Brendan Hunt“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
16Jeremy Swift“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
17Carl Clemons-Hopkins“Hacks”HBO
18Chris Perfetti“Abbott Elementary”ABC
19Taika Waititi“Our Flag Means Death”HBO
20Phil Dunster“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21Michael Zegen“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Amazon Prime Video
22Tyler James Williams“Abbott Elementary”ABC
23Laurence Fishburne“Black-ish”ABC
24Kyle Mooney“Saturday Night Live”NBC
25Harvey Guillen“What We Do in the Shadows”FX
26Dave Franco“The Afterparty”Apple TV+
27Lakeith Stanfield“Atlanta”FX
28John Goodman“The Righteous Gemstones”HBO
29Brandon Scott Jones“Ghosts”CBS
30Vincent D’Onofrio“Hawkeye”Disney+
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Aaron Jennings“Grand Crew”NBC
Aaron Tveit“Schmigadoon!”Apple TV+
Adam Devine“The Righteous Gemstones”HBO
Adam Godley“The Great”HBO
Adeel Akhtar“Back to Life”Showtime
Adrian Blake Enscoe“Dickinson”Apple TV+
Adrian Groulx“Young Rock”NBC
Alan Cumming“Schmigadoon!”Apple TV+
Alex Moffat“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Ali Hassan“Sort Of”HBO
Ames McNamara“The Conners”ABC
Andre Braugher“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”NBC
Andrew Dismukes“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Andrew Rannells“Black Monday”Showtime
Andrew Rannells“Girls5eva”Peacock
Andrew Santino“Dave”FX
Anthony Taufa“Wolf Like Me”Peacock
Anthony Turpel“Love, Victor”Hulu
Aristotle Athari“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Armand Fields“Work in Progress”Showtime
Arturo Castro“Mr. Corman”Apple TV+
Asher Grodman“Ghosts”CBS
Barry Shabaka Henley“Bob Hearts Abishola”CBS
Bayo Gbadamosi“The Great”Hulu
BD Wong“Nora from Queens”Comedy Central
BD Wong“Awkwafina is Nora from Queens”Comedy Central
Becca Blackwell“Sort Of”HBO
Belmont Cameli“Saved by the Bell”Peacock
Ben Schwartz“Space Force”Netflix
Ben Vereen“B Positive”NBC
Benito Martinez“With Love”Amazon Prime Video
Benjamin Earl Turner“Blindspotting”Starz
Billy Magnussen“Made for Love”HBO
Blake Anderson“Woke”Hulu
Bob Balaban“The Chair”Netflix
Bobby Moynihan“Mr. Mayor”NBC
Bradley Constant“Young Rock”NBC
Brandon Bell“Dear White People”Netflix
Brett Azar“Young Rock”NBC
Bruno Gouery“Emily in Paris”Netflix
Carl Tart“Grand Crew”NBC
Case Walker“The Other Two”HBO
Cecil Blutcher“The Game”Paramount+
Cedric Yarbrough“Reno 911!”The Roku Channel
Charlie Barnett“Russian Doll”Netflix
Charlie Day“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”FX
Chinaza Uche“Dickinson”Apple TV+
Chord Overstreet“Acapulco”Apple TV+
Chris Redd“Kenan”NBC
Chris Redd“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Christopher Lowell“How I Met Your Father”Hulu
Chukwudi Iwuji“Peacemaker”HBO
Colin Jost“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Corey Reynolds“Resident Alien”Syfy
Cristo Fernández“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
D.B. Sweeney“B Positive”NBC
D.L. Hughley“Johnson”BounceTV
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai“Reservation Dogs”FX
Dallas Dupree Young“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Damián Alcázar“Acapulco”Apple TV+
Daniel Breaker“Girls5eva”Peacock
Danny DeVito“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”FX
Darren Barnet“Never Have I Ever”Netflix
Darren Boyd“The Outlaws”Amazon Prime Video
David Eigenberg“And Just Like That…”HBO
Davionte Ganter“Dave”FX
Dean Norris“United States of Al”CBS
Deji LaRay“Johnson”BounceTV
Deniz Akdeniz“The Flight Attendant”HBO
Deon Cole“black-ish”ABC
Derrex Brady“Johnson”BounceTV
Desmond Chiam“With Love”Amazon Prime Video
Devan Chandler Long“Ghosts”CBS
Dexter Darden“Saved by the Bell”Peacock
Diallo Riddle“South Side”HBO
Dirk Blocker“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”NBC
Domonique Brown“Atypical”Netflix
Don Johnson“Kenan”NBC
Douglas Hodge“The Great”Hulu
Dule Hill“The Wonder Years”ABC
Dwayne Johnson“Young Rock”NBC
Dylan Gage“Shining Vale”Starz
Echo Kellum“Grand Crew”NBC
Enrique Arrizon“Acapulco”Apple TV+
Eric Roberts“The Righteous Gemstones”HBO
Eugene Cordero“Tacoma FD”truTV
Eugenio Derbez“Acapulco”Apple TV+
Evan Handler“And Just Like That…”HBO
Fernando Carsa“Acapulco”Apple TV+
Fra Free“Hawkeye”Disney+
Fran Kranz“Julia”HBO
Fred Armisen“Our Flag Means Death”HBO
Fred Armisen“Schmigadoon!”Apple TV+
Fred Melamed“Barry”HBO
Freddie Gibbs“Bust Down”Peacock
Freddie Stroma“Peacemaker”HBO
Funnybone“Reservation Dogs”FX
Gabriel Hogan“Tacoma FD”truTV
Gamba Cole“The Outlaws”Amazon Prime Video
George Sear“Love, Victor”Hulu
Gianni Decenzo“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Glenn Howerton“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”FX
Gray Powell“Sort Of”HBO
Grey Henson“Girls5eva”Peacock
Griffin Matthews“The Flight Attendant”HBO
Griffin Santopietro“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Gwilym Lee“The Great”Hulu
Hassan Johnson“Flatbush Misdemeanors”Showtime
Horatio Sanz“Black Monday”Showtime
Humphrey Ker“American Auto”NBC
Ike Barinholtz“The Afterparty”Apple TV+
J.B. Smoove“Curb Your Enthusiasm”HBO
Jacob Bertrand“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Jaime Camil“Schmigadoon!”Apple TV+
James Austin Johnson“Saturday Night Live”NBC
James Hiroyuki Liao“Barry”HBO
James Martinez“Love, Victor”Hulu
Jamie Demetriou“The Afterparty”Apple TV+
Jamie Michie“Back to Life”Showtime
Jaren Lewison“Never Have I Ever”Netflix
Jay Duplass“The Chair”Netflix
Jay Ellis“Insecure”HBO
Jay Walker“Run the World”Starz
JB Smoove“Curb Your Enthusiasm”HBO
Jeff Garlin“Curb Your Enthusiasm”HBO
Jeff Goldblum“Search Party”HBO
Jeff Hiller“Somebody Somewhere”HBO
Jerry Trainor“iCarly”Paramount+
Jimmy O. Yang“Space Force”Netflix
Jimmy Tatro“Home Economics”ABC
Joe Lo Truglio“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”NBC
Joel McKinnon Miller“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”NBC
John Early“Search Party”HBO
John Malkovich“Space Force”Netflix
John Michael Higgins“Saved by the Bell”Peacock
John Patrick Amedori“Dear White People”Netflix
John Reynolds“Search Party”HBO
John Ross Bowie“Feel Good”Netflix
Johnno Wilson“I Love That for You”Showtime
Jon Barinholtz“American Auto”NBC
Jon Proudstar“Reservation Dogs”FX
Jordane Christie“Why Women Kill”Paramount+
Judah Prehn“Resident Alien”Syfy
Julian Lerner“The Wonder Years”ABC
Julio Macias“On My Block”Netflix
Justin Cunningham“Grand Crew”NBC
Keegan-Michael Key“The Pentaverate”Netflix
Ken Jeong“The Pentaverate”Netflix
Ken Marino“Black Monday”Showtime
Ken Marino“The Other Two”HBO
Kendrick Sampson“Insecure”HBO
Kevin Bigley“Upload”Amazon Prime Video
Kevin Daniels“The Big Leap”Fox
Kevin Kane“Life & Beth”Hulu
Kevin Pollak“Better Things”FX
Kola Bokinni“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
Lane Factor“Reservation Dogs”FX
Laurence Fishburne“MacGruber”Peacock
Leslie Jordan“Call Me Kat”Fox
LeVar Burton“Blindspotting”Starz
Lil’ Mike“Reservation Dogs”FX
Lou Taylor Pucci“Physical”Apple TV+
Lucas Bravo“Emily in Paris”Netflix
Lucien Laviscount“Emily in Paris”Netflix
Marcus Henderson“Tacoma FD”truTV
Marcus Scribner“Black-ish”ABC
Mario Cantone“And Just Like That…”HBO
Mario Lopez“Saved by the Bell”Peacock
Mark Proksch“What We Do in the Shadows”FX
Marque Richardson“Dear White People”Netflix
Martin Kove“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Martin Sheen“Grace and Frankie”Netflix
Martin Short“Schmigadoon!”Apple TV+
Mason Gooding“Love, Victor”Hulu
Matt Rogers“I Love That for You”Showtime
Matthew Daddario“Why Women Kill”Paramount+
Matthew Willig“Young Rock”NBC
Mekhi Phifer“Love, Victor”Hulu
Michael Angarano“Minx”HBO
Michael Benjamin Washington“American Auto”NBC
Michael Cera“Life and Beth”Hulu
Michael Che“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Michael Fishman“The Conners”ABC
Michael Irby“Barry”HBO
Michael Rapaport“Life & Beth”Hulu
Mike Cabellon“Mr. Mayor”NBC
Mike Hagerty“Somebody Somewhere”HBO
Mikey Day“Saturday Night Live”NBC
Mitchell Hoog“Saved by the Bell”Peacock
Mo McRae“The Flight Attendant”HBO
Murray Hill“Somebody Somewhere”HBO
Nathan Kress“iCarly”Paramount+
Ncuti Gatwa“Sex Education”Netflix
Nick Frost“Why Women Kill”Paramount+
Nick Sagar“Run the World”Starz
Oliver Alexander“The Garcias”Netflix
Oscar Montoya“Minx”HBO
Owen Daniels“Space Force”Netflix
Owen Daniels“Upload”Amazon Prime Video
Paul James“I Love That for You”Showtime
Paul Scheer“Black Monday”Showtime
Paul Sparks“Physical”Apple TV+
Phil Burgers“Feel Good”Netflix
Philip Smithey“Johnson”BounceTV
Rafael Casal“Blindspotting”Starz
Rafael Cebrián“Acapulco”Apple TV+
Randall Park“Young Rock”NBC
Ray Romano“Made for Love”HBO
Rell Battle“Killing It”Peacock
Richard Durden“Back to Life”Showtime
Richard Lewis“Curb Your Enthusiasm”HBO
Richie Moriarty“Ghosts”CBS
Rob McElhenney“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”FX
Robert Ben Garant“Reno 911!”The Roku Channel
Robert Patrick“Peacemaker”HBO
Romàn Zaragoza“Ghosts”CBS
Rome Flynn“With Love”Amazon Prime Video
Rome Flynn“Dear White People”Netflix
Rory Scoval“Physical”Apple TV+
Ryan Phillippe“MacGruber”Peacock
Ryan Pinkston“Young Rock”NBC
Sacha Dhawan“The Great”Hulu
Sam Lerner“The Goldbergs”ABC
Sam Waterston“Grace and Frankie”Netflix
Samuel Arnold“Emily in Paris”Netflix
Scott MacArthur“Killing It”Peacock
Sean Giambrone“The Goldbergs”ABC
Stephen Bishop“Run the World”Starz
Steve Agee“Peacemaker”HBO
Suraj Sharma“How I Met Your Father”Hulu
T. Murph“Woke”FX
T.R. Knight“The Flight Attendant”HBO
Tanner Buchanan“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Ted Danson“Curb Your Enthusiasm”HBO
Terry Crews“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”NBC
Thomas Ian Griffith“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Thomas Q. Jones“Johnson”BounceTV
Tim Daly“The Game”Paramount+
Tim Meadows“Space Force”Netflix
Toby Huss“Dickinson”Apple TV+
Toby Sandman“The Game”Paramount+
Toheeb Jimoh“Ted Lasso”Apple TV+
Tom Ainsley“How I Met Your Father”Hulu
Tom Basden“After Life”Netflix
Tony Dalton“Hawkeye”Disney+
Tony Way“After Life”Netflix
Topher Grace“Home Economics”ABC
Tosin Morohunfola“Run the World”Starz
Travis Bennett“Dave”FX
Troy Gentile“The Goldbergs”ABC
Tye White“American Auto”NBC
Tyler Lepley“Harlem”Amazon Prime Video
Uli Latufkefu“Young Rock”NBC
Vaughn Hebron“The Game”Paramount+
Vico Ortiz“Our Flag Means Death”HBO
Vincent Rodriguez III“With Love”Amazon Prime Video
Walton Goggins“The Righteous Gemstones”HBO
William Abadie“Emily in Paris”Netflix
William Stanford Davis“Abbott Elementary”ABC
Xolo Maridueña“Cobra Kai”Netflix
Yassir Lester“Black Monday”Showtime
Zahn McIarnon“Reservation Dogs”FX
Zaqi Ismail“We Are Lady Parts”Peacock

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for “The Andy Griffith Show.” John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.

“The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” are the most awarded series with five wins, with “Frasier,” “Modern Family” and “Night Court” next in line with four apiece.

For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for “Frasier.” Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning seven nods.

“M*A*S*H” garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with “Cheers” and “Modern Family” with 19.

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

