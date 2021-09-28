2021 Latin GRAMMY nominees

PA‘ QUE SE ESMIGAJEN LOS PARLANTES
Diego Daza & Carlos Rueda
[ONErpm]
DE BUENOS AIRES PARA EL MUNDO
Los Ángeles Azules
[Seitrack]
ESENCIA
Felipe Peláez
[Arte Producciones S.A.S]
NOCHE DE SERENATA
Osmar Pérez & Geño Gamez
[Mano De Obra S.A.S]
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
For vocal or instrumental Merengue and/or Bachata albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material.
BACHATA QUEEN
Alexandra
[J&N Records, LLC]
LOVE DANCE MERENGUE
Manny Cruz
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
EL PAPÁ DE LA BACHATA, SU LEGADO (AÑOÑADO I, II, III, IV)
Luis Segura
[WQ Produciones LLC & Segura Famliy LLC]
ES MERENGUE ¿ALGÚN PROBLEMA?
Sergio Vargas
[J&N Records, LLC]
INSENSATEZ
Fernando Villalona
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
Best Traditional Tropical Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.
GENTE CON ALMA
José Aguirre Cali Big Band
[Jose Aguirre Productions/ Comunicarce]
CHABUCO EN LA HABANA
Chabuco
[Marmaz Records /Chabuco]
CHA CHA CHÁ: HOMENAJE A LO TRADICIONAL
Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado y Orquesta Aragón
[EGREM Y El Cerrito Records]
SOLOS
Jon Secada & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
[Oleta Music]
ALMA CUBANA
Leoni Torres
[Puntilla Music]
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.
LEGENDARIOS
Billos
[J&N Records, LLC]
RÍO ABAJO
Diana Burco
[Somos]
BRAZIL305
Gloria Estefan
[Crescent Moon Records, Inc.]
ACERTIJOS
Pedrito Martínez
[Eshuni Entertainment Inc./ Immediate Family LLC]
LA MÚSICA DEL CARNAVAL – XX ANIVERSARIO
Juventino Ojito y Su Son Mocaná
[Cuarto Verde Music]
Best Tropical Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
BOLERO A LA VIDA
Santiago Larramendi & Gaby Moreno, songwriters (Omara Portuondo Featuring Gaby Moreno)
[Omara Portuondo Producciones]
DIOS ASÍ LO QUISO
Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)
[Hecho A Mano Music, LLC]
MAS FELIZ QUE AYER
Alfredo Nodarse, songwriter (Chabuco)
[Marmaz Records /Chabuco]
PAMBICHE DE NOVIA
Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra)
Track from: Privé
[Juan Luis Guerra/Universal Music Latino]
UN SUEÑO INCREÍBLE (HOMENAJE A JAIRO VARELA)
Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Dayhan Díaz y Charlie Cardona)
[Sinfonic LLC]
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
For solo artists or duos.
ALEMOROLOGÍA
AleMor
[Wizzmor Inc.]
MENDÓ
Alex Cuba
[Caracol Records]
SEIS
Mon Laferte
[Universal Music México S.A. De C.V.]
MAÑANA TE ESCRIBO OTRA CANCIÓN
Covi Quintana
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
EL ÁRBOL Y EL BOSQUE
Rozalén
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.
CUANDO TE ENAMORES
El Bebeto
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Disa]
A MIS 80‘S
Vicente Fernández
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
#CHARRAMILLENNIAL – LADY
Nora González
[CHR Records]
AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE)
Christian Nodal
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
SOY MÉXICO
Pike Romero
[Independiente – Felipe “Pike” Romero]
Best Banda Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Banda recordings.
CONCIERTO MUNDIAL DIGITAL LIVE
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
VIVIR LA VIDA
Banda Los Recoditos
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
SIN MIEDO AL ÉXITO
Banda Los Sebastianes
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
LLEGANDO AL RANCHO
Joss Favela
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
NOS DIVERTIMOS LOGRANDO LO IMPOSIBLE
Grupo Firme
[Music VIP Entertainment Inc.]
Best Tejano Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tejano recordings.
PA‘ LA PISTA Y PA’L PISTO, VOL. 2
El Plan
[Indepe Music]
BACK ON TRACK
Ram Herrera
[Ram Music Productions]
HISTÓRICO
La Fiebre
[Martzcom Music, LLC / Freddie Records]
INCOMPARABLE
Solido
[Good-I Music, LLC]
UN BESO ES SUFICIENTE
Vilax
[Indepe Music]
Best Norteño Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Norteño recordings.
VAMOS BIEN
Calibre 50
[AndaLuz Music, LLC]
DE VIEJA ESCUELA
Gera Demara
[Casa Nacional]
DIEZ
La Energía Norteña
[Azteca Records, LLC]
AL ESTILO RANCHERÓN
Los Dos Carnales
[AfinArte Music]
RECORDANDO A UNA LEYENDA
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho, Christian Nodal
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
VOLANDO ALTO
Palomo
[Segura Music]
Best Regional Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. The song must have at least 51% of its lyrics in Spanish. It must also be a brand new song. Singles and Tracks only.
AQUÍ ABAJO
Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
CICATRICES
Pepe Portilla, songwriter (Nora González Con Lupita Infante)
Track from: #Charramillennial – Lady
[CHR Records]
40 y 21
Erika Vidrio, songwriter (Beto Zapata)
[Remex Music]
QUE SE SEPA NUESTRO AMOR
El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
TUYO Y MÍO
Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alfonso De Jesús Quezada Mancha, songwriters (Camilo & Los Dos Carnales)
Track from: Mis Manos
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]
Best Instrumental Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental recordings.
ENTRETIEMPO Y TIEMPO
Omar Acosta y Sergio Menem
[The Orchard]
CRISTÓVÃO BASTOS E ROGÉRIO CAETANO
Cristovão Bastos e Rogério Caetano
[Biscoito Fino]
CANTO DA PRAYA – AO VIVO
Hamilton De Holanda e Mestrinho
[Deck]
LE PETIT GARAGE (LIVE)
Ara Malikian
[Picos & Ham]
TOQUINHO E YAMANDU COSTA – BACHIANINHA – (LIVE AT RIO MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL)
Toquinho e Yamandu Costa
[Mza Music]
Best Folk Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Folk recordings.
AMOR PASADO
Leonel García
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
JEMAS
Tato Marenco
[Sway Music]
ANCESTRAS
Petrona Martinez
[Chaco World Music]
RENACER
Nahuel Pennisi
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
VOCAL
Alejandro Zavala
[Alejandro Zavala / Peermusic]
Best Tango Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tango recordings.
TANGO OF THE AMERICAS
Pan American Symphony Orchestra
[Independent]
348
Federico Pereiro
[FP Music]
100 AÑOS
Quinteto Revolucionario
[Club Del Disco]
TANGHETTO PLAYS PIAZZOLLA
Tanghetto
[Constitution Music]
TINTO TANGO PLAYS PIAZZOLLA
Tinto Tango
[Avantango Records]
Best Flamenco Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Flamenco recordings.
ALMA DE PURA RAZA
Paco Candela
[Candelarte Records]
UN NUEVO UNIVERSO
Pepe De Lucía
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
AMOR
Israel Fernández & Diego Del Morao
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
HERENCIA
Rafael Riqueni
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
EL REY
María Toledo
[CHR Records]
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.
BRUMA: CELEBRATING MILTON NASCIMENTO
Antonio Adolfo
[AAM Music]
ONTOLOGY
Roxana Amed
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
FAMILY
Edmar Castaneda
[Arpa y Voz Records]
VOYAGER
Iván Melon Lewis
[Cezanne Producciones]
EL ARTE DEL BOLERO
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
[Miel Music]
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish language Christian recordings.
HORA DORADA
Anagrace
[Passionatus Music Group LLC]
Ya Me Vi
Aroddy
[Del Corazón De Aroddy]
REDENCIÓN
Aline Barros
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
VIDA ENCONTRÉ
Majo y Dan
[CanZion]
MILAGRO DE AMAR
William Perdomo
[WP Music]
37. Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Portuguese language Christian recordings.
CATARSE: LADO B
Daniela Araújo
[ONErpm]
SARAH FARIAS (AO VIVO)
Sarah Farias
[Mk Music]
SEGUIR TEU CORAÇÃO
Anderson Freire
[Mk Music]
SENTIDO
Leonardo Gonçalves
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
ELIS SOARES 10 ANOS
Eli Soares
[Universal Music Brasil Ltda.]
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.
COR
Anavitória
[F/Simas]
A BOLHA
Vitor Kley
[Midas Music]
DUDA BEAT & NANDO REIS
Nando Reis & Duda Beat
[Relicário / ONErpm]
SERÁ QUE VOCÊ VAI ACREDITAR?
Fernanda Takai
[Deck]
CHEGAMOS SOZINHOS EM CASA VOL1
Tuyo
[Tuyo]
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.
ÁLBUM ROSA
A Cor Do Som
[Boogie Woogie]
EMIDOINÃ
André Abujamra
[André Abujamra/Tratore]
OXEAXEEXU
BaianaSystem
[Máquina De Louco]
ASSIM TOCAM MEUS TAMBORES
Marcelo D2
[Altafonte]
FÔLEGO
Scalene
[Slap]
O BAR ME CHAMA
Velhas Virgens
[Gabaju Records]
Best Samba/Pagode Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.
RIO: SÓ VENDO A VISTA
Martinho Da Vila
[Sony Music Brasil Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
SEMPRE SE PODE SONHAR
Paulinho Da Viola
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
NEI LOPES, PROJETO COISA FINA E GUGA STROETER NO PAGODE BLACK TIE
Nei Lopes, Projeto Coisa Fina e Guga Stroeter
[Tratore]
SAMBA DE VERÃO
Diogo Nogueira
[Altafonte]
ONZE (MÚSICAS INÉDITAS DE ADONIRAN BARBOSA)
(Varios Artistas)
Lucas Mayer, producer
[Dorsal Musik]
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental MPB recordings.
CANÇÕES D‘ALÉM MAR
Zeca Baleiro
[Saravá Discos]
H.O.J.E
Delia Fischer
[Labidad Music]
TEMPO DE VIVER
Thiago Holanda
[DMusic]
BOM MESMO É ESTAR DEBAIXO D‘ÁGUA
Luedji Luna
[Luedji Luna]
DO MEU CORAÇÃO NU
Zé Manoel
[Zé Manoel]
Best Sertaneja Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Sertaneja recordings.
TEMPO DE ROMANCE
Chitãozinho e Xororó
[Onda Musical]
DANIEL EM CASA
Daniel
[Daniel Promções Artísticas Ltda]
PATROAS
Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
[Som Livre]
CONQUISTAS
Os Barões da Pisadinha
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
PRA OUVIR NO FONE
Michel Teló
[Som Livre]
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.
SAMBADEIRAS
Luiz Caldas
[ONErpm]
DO CORAÇÃO
Sara Correia
[Universal Music Portugal, S.A.]
ORIN A LÍNGUA DOS ANJOS
Orquestra Afrosinfônica
André Magalhães & Ubiratan Marques, album producers
[Máquina De Louco Edições Musicais]
EU E VOCÊS
Elba Ramalho
[Acauã Produtora Ltda.]
ARRAIÁ DA VEVETA
Ivete Sangalo
[Universal Music Ltda]
Best Portuguese Language Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
A CIDADE
Jõão Pedro de Araújo Silva, Pedro Fonseca da Costa Silva, Marcos Mesmo, Francisco Ribeiro Eller, Luiz Ungarelli & Lucas Videla, songwriters (Chico Chico e João Mantuano)
[Toca Discos]
AMORES E FLORES
Diogo Melim & Rodrigo Melim, songwriters (Melim)
[Universal Music International]
ESPERA A PRIMAVERA
Nando Reis, songwriter (Nando Reis)
[Relicário]
LÁGRIMAS DE ALEGRIA
Tales De Polli & Deko, songwriters (Maneva & Natiruts)
Track from: Caleidoscópio
[Universal Music Ltda]
LISBOA
Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)
Track from: Cor
[F/Simas]
MULHERES NÃO TÊM QUE CHORAR
Tiê Castro, Emicida & Guga Fernandes, songwriters (Ivete Sangalo & Emicida)
[Universal Music Ltda]
Best Latin Children‘s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
OTRA VUELTA AL SOL
Cantoalegre
Edith Derdyk, Daniel Escobar, Luis Fernando Franco, Jesús David Garcés, Fito Hernández, Paulo Tatit & José Julián Villa, album producers
[Cantoalegre]
DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL. 1
Danilo & Chapis
[Moon Moosic Records]
CANCIONES DE CUNA
Mi Casa Es Tu Casa
[Mi Casa Es Tu Casa, LLC]
NANAS CONSENTIDORAS
Victoria Sur
[Millenium M&E]
TU ROCKCITO FILARMÓNICO
Tu Rockcito y Orquesta Filarmónica De Medellín
[Tu Rockcito]
Best Classical Album
Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established Orchestra/ Ensemble.
BEETHOVEN: RÉVOLUTION, SYMPHONIES 1 À 5
Jordi Savall & Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, conductor; Manuel Mohino, album producer
[Alia Vox]
CLAUDIO SANTORO: A OBRA INTEGRAL PARA VIOLONCELO E PIANO
Ney Fialkow & Hugo Pilger; Maria de Fátima Nunes Pilger & Hugo Pilger, album producers
[Independent]
LATIN AMERICAN CLASSICS
Kristhyan Benitez; Jon Feidner, album producer
[Steinway & Sons]
MUSIC FROM CUBA AND SPAIN, SIERRA: SONATA PARA GUITARRA
Manuel Barrueco; Asgerdur Sigurdardottir, album producer
[Tonar Music]
TRES HISTORIAS CONCERTANTES
Héctor Infanzón; Konstantin Dobroykov, conductor; Héctor Infanzón, album producer
[Indel Records]
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
A Composer‘s Award. For newly, recorded original composition written in the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility year.
CONCIERTO PARA VIOLÍN Y ORQUESTA-REMEMBRANZAS
Héctor Infanzón, composer (Héctor Infanzón & William Harvey)
Track from: Tres Historias Concertantes
[Indel Records]
CUATRO
Orlando Jacinto García, composer (Orlando Jacinto García Featuring Amernet String Quartet)
Track from: Orlando Jacinto García String Quartets 1-3
[Metier/Divine Art]
DESDE LA TIERRA QUE HABITO
Eddie Mora, composer (Ensamble Contemporáneo Universitario (ECU) & Banda de Conciertos de Cartago(BCC))
[Independiente]
FALLING OUT OF TIME
Osvaldo Golijov, composer (Osvaldo Golijov)
Track from: Falling Out Of Time
[In A Circle Records]
MUSIC FROM CUBA AND SPAIN, SIERRA: SONATA PARA GUITARRA
Roberto Sierra, composer (Manuel Barrueco)
[Tonar Music]
FIELD 15 – ARRANGING
Best Arrangement
Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s). Singles or Tracks only.
BLUE IN GREEN (SKY AND SEA)
Roxana Amed
Kendall Moore, arranger (Roxana Amed)
Track from: Ontology
[Roxana Amed/Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
TIERRA MESTIZA
America Viva Band
César Orozco, arranger (America Viva Band)
[Independiente]
ADIÓS NONINO
Jorge Calandrelli
Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Jorge Calandrelli)
[Forever Music / CdA Music Group Inc.]
UM BEIJO
Melody Gardot
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Melody Gardot)
Track from: Sunset In The Blue
[Decca Records]
OJALÁ QUE LLUEVA CAFÉ (VERSIÓN PRIVÉ)
Juan Luis Guerra
Juan Luis Guerra, arranger (Juan Luis Guerra)
Track from: Privé
[Juan Luis Guerra/Universal Music Latino]
Best Recording Package
Award to the Art Director(s).
COLEGAS
Ana Gonzalez, art director (Gilberto Santa Rosa)
[InnerCat Music Group, LLC]
LO QUE ME DÉ LA GANA
Boa Mistura, art directors (Dani Martín)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
MADRID NUCLEAR
Emilio Lorente, art director (Leiva)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
PUTA
Emilio Lorente, art director (Zahara)
[G.O.Z.Z. Records /Altafonte]
TRAGAS O ESCUPES
Marc Donés, art director (Jarabe De Palo)
[Tronco Records]
Best Engineered Album
Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).
BPM
Nelson Carvalho, engineer; Leo Aldrey & Rafael Giner, mixers; Tiago De Sousa, mastering engineer (Salvador Sobral)
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
BRUMA: CELEBRATING MILTON NASCIMENTO
Roger Freret, engineer; Claudio Spiewak, mixer; André Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)
[AAM Music]
EL MADRILEÑO
Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez & Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis & Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (C. Tangana)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
ICEBERG
Mauro Araújo, engineer; Andre Kassin, mixer; Carlos Freitas, mastering engineer (Priscila Tossan)
[Universal Music International]
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II
Pepe Aguilar, Rodrigo Cuevas, José Luis Fernández, Camilo Froideval, Edson R. Heredia, Manu Jalil, Rubén López Arista, Nacho Molino, David Montuy, Lucas Nunes, Alan Ortiz Grande & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Rubén López Arista, mixer; Michael Fuller, mastering engineer (Natalia Lafourcade)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
Producer Of The Year
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names are in parenthesis).
ALIZZZ
• El Madrileño (C. Tangana) (A)
EDGAR BARRERA
• Botella Tras Botella (Christian Nodal & Gera MX) (S)
• 100 Años (Carlos Rivera & Maluma) (S)
• De Vuelta Pa‘ La Vuelta (Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony) (S)
• Mis Manos (Camilo) (A)
• Pa Ti (Jennifer Lopez & Maluma) (S)
• Poco (Reik & Christian Nodal) (S)
• #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica) (Maluma) (A)
• Vida De Rico (Camilo) (S)
BIZARRAP
• Cazzu: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 32 (Bizarrap & Cazzu) (S)
• KHEA: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 34 (Bizarrap & KHEA) (S)
• L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38 (Bizarrap & L-Gante) (S)
• Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.36 (Bizarrap, Nathy Peluso) (S)
• YSY A: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 37 (Bizarrap, YSY A) (S)
• Zaramay: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 31 (Bizarrap & Zaramay) (S)
MARCOS SÁNCHEZ
• Amor y Punto (Manolo Ramos) (A)
DAN WARNER
• Blanco (Tracks: 1, 2, 4, 6, 10, 11 & 14) (Ricardo Arjona) (A)
Best Short Form Music Video
For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the Artist and the Video Director/Producer.
UN AMOR ETERNO
Marc Anthony
Carlos R. Pérez, video director; Maricel Zambrano, video producer
[Elastic People]
REZA FORTE
BaianaSystem Featuring BNegão
Belle De Melo, video director; Marcelo Cintra, video producer
[Cave / Máquina De Louco]
MI HUELLA
Fuel Fandango Featuring Maria Jose Llergo
Alex Gargot, video director; Alberto Tortes Catelló, video producer
[Warner Chappell Music Spain S.A.]
VISCERAL
Fran, Carlos Do Complexo & Bibi Caetano
Pedro Alvarenga, video director; Marcos Araújo & Bernardo Portella, video producers
[Cosmo Cine, Sentimental Filmes]
DE UNA VEZ
Selena Gomez
Los Perez, video director; Kim Dellara & Clark Jackson, video producers
[Maker Of Things Inc.]
Best Long Form Music Video
For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the artist and the video director/producer with at least 51% playing time.
UN SEGUNDO MTV UNPLUGGED
Café Tacvba
Miguel Roldán, video director; Antonio Contreras Moya, video producer
[MTV/Greenline]
MULHER
Carolina Deslandes
Filipe Correia Dos Santos, video director; Pedro Caldeirão, video producer
[Shot and Cut Films]
ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS
Juan Luis Guerra
Jean Guerra, video director; Nelson Albareda, Amarilys Germán, Jean Guerra & Edgar Martínez, video producers
[Guerra Films]
ORIGEN [DOCUMENTAL]
Juanes
Kacho Lopez Mari, video director; María Tristana Robles Reyes, video producer
[Universal Music Latino]
QUIEN ME TAÑE ESCUCHA MIS VOCES (DOCUMENTAL)
Gastón Lafourcade
Bruno Bancalari, video director; Natalia Lafourcade & Juan Pablo López Fonseca, video producers
[Cultura y Entretenimientos ML S.A. de C.V.]