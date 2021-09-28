2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards live updates

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards kicked off at 7 p.m. ET with the traditional red carpet special, followed by the awards show at 8 p.m. Pedro Fernández, Maite Perroni, William Levy, and Gaby Espino hosted one of Latinx music biggest nights.

The star-studded show includes performances by our favorite artists, such as Camila Cabello, Joss Favela, Ana Bárbara, Carlos Rivera, Karol G, Banda MS, Lucy Vives, Maná, and many more.

©Getty Images Camila Cabello, Ana Bárbara, Karol G and Natti Natasha

Camila Cabello started the celebration by bringing Cuba to the stage; the singer and actress performed her new song, “Don’t Go Yet.”

The song is from her upcoming third studio album Familia. Cabello, Scott Harris, Eric Frederic, and Mike Sabbath wrote the music released on July 23, 2021. “Don’t Go Yet” is a Latin influenced, Latin pop, and tropical love song. Cabello also took the opportunity to include “Patria Vida,” a song by Yotuel, Gente De Zona, and Descemer Bueno, that has become an anthem for Cuban’s demanding freedom.

Bad Bunny’s “Dakiti,” with Jhay Cortez wins as Hot Latin Song of the year, while Prince Royce won the second award of the night. The Dominican descent star won Canción Tropical del Año (Tropical Song of the Year) for “Carita de Inocente.”

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga and Christian Nodal performed the world premiere of their song “La Sinvergüenza.” Natti Natasha did the television premiere of her new single, “Noches en Miami.” Juanes later took the stage to sing the rock version of Grupo Niche’s hit “Rebelión.”

Carlos Rivera performed with Reik the world premiere of “Cuántas Veces.” Black Eyed Peas took the stage to present Maná with the Billboard Icon Award. The legendary band will performe the world premiere of their new single, a previously unreleased version of their classic: “El Reloj Cucú”, along with new vocal sensation Mabel.