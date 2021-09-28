20 sweet National Sons Day quotes, messages and Instagram captions

Following the recent National Daughters’ Day, people are marking National Sons’ Day on Tuesday. Here are 20 quotes to share on Instagram or as a message.

September 28th is National Sons’ Day in the United States, a day for families to mark and celebrate the importance and contributions of their children in their lives. Many parents use social media to send images of their loved ones and express gratitude.

We have compiled a list with quotes and messages that you can share as text messages or on social media.

National Sons Day quotes

Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged.” – Louisa May Alcott

“Mothers always want their sons to grow up to be president, but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process.” – John F. Kennedy

“You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them as heroes, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in your own eyes.” – Wally Schirra

“Do I want to be a hero to my son? No. I would like to be a very real human being. That’s hard enough.” – Robert Downey Jr.

“Today I am the happiest man in the world, my son was born and thanks to God for this gift.” – Lionel Messi

“It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” -Friedrich von Schiller

I smile because you’re my Son; I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it!” – Unknown

National Sons Day messages

My son and daughter, if your heart is wise, then my heart will be glad indeed.

Happy National Sons’ Day to my son. He has made me so proud!

My dear son, you are the best gift I have ever received! It is a privilege to be your father.

Happy 2021 National Sons’ Day to the absolute loves of my life. You are a blessing in my life.

We are so proud of the young man that you have become. Keep doing the right thing even when it’s hard to do.

I couldn’t be more proud, blessed, and honoured that this young man calls me mom (dad).

Being your father (mother) is a great honour, my son. Happy Sons’ Day 2021!

My son happens to be amazing, and I happen to be the fortunate father (mother).

Happy National Sons’ Day to the one I love the most in this world.

Happy National Sons’ Day to our son who gets up and makes things happen every day! Today and every day, we love you!

Today I celebrate the joy and kindness of the person I love most. My son, I am proud of your accomplishments.

Today is National Sons’ Day and I am beyond blessed to call this child my son.