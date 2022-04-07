20 Highest-Grossing Baseball Movies, From ‘League of Their Own’ to ‘Major League’ (Photos)

Let’s get into the spirit of a new MLB season with some of the biggest baseball movies that all hit a commercial home run. These are the highest grossing baseball movies of all time, ranked from lowest to highest.
20. “Mr. 3000” – $21.8 million
Bernie Mac plays a former baseball great who returns to the league at age 47 after learning he was just a few hits shy of 3000.
19. “Major League II” – $30.6 million
Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger all came back for the sequel to “Major League,” but Wesley Snipes had become a bigger star, and his role of Willie Mays Hayes was taken over by Omar Epps.
17. “Bad News Bears” (2005) – $32.8 million
Billy Bob Thornton starred in Richard Linklater’s remake of the ’70s classic starring Walter Matthau.
16. “For Love of the Game” – $35.1 million
Kevin Costner shows up quite a bit on this list. Sam Raimi directs Costner as a washed up pitcher reflecting on his career in baseball.
15. “Trouble With the Curve” – $35.7 million
Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams play a father and daughter trying to patch up their relationship during Eastwood’s final season as a baseball scout.
14. “Million Dollar Arm” – $36.4 million
“Million Dollar Arm” kicked off a string of globe-hoping Disney movies, with Jon Hamm starring as a sports agent who travels to India in search of baseball talent on the cricket pitch.
13. “Hardball” – $40.2 million
This early-2000s Keanu Reeves hit stars a young Michael B. Jordan in this movie about a Cabrini Green little league team.
12. “Fever Pitch” – $42 million
Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore make for one of the more charming rom-com couples of late. But even more special about “Fever Pitch” is that it arrived in the year the Red Sox finally won the World Series.
11. “The Natural” – $47 million
Robert Redford, Robert Duvall and Glenn Close star in Barry Levinson’s inspiring classic that has been fodder for countless homages and parodies.
9. “Angels in the Outfield” (1994) – $50.2 million
You’ve got to believe! A young Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this cute Disney movie about a baseball miracle.
8. “Bull Durham” – $50.8 million
Kevin Costner again. This baseball romance even received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
7. “Rookie of the Year” – $53.6 million
Back when the Chicago Cubs were still lovable losers, it made sense that they might take a flyer on a miraculous young kid as depicted in Daniel Stern’s family comedy.
6. “The Benchwarmers” – 59.8 million
“The Benchwarmers,” starring Jon Heder, David Spade and Rob Schneider, was a hit with audiences, but much less so with critics, earning only a 25 on Metacritic.
5. “Field of Dreams” – $64.3 million
Even more Kevin Costner. This weepy classic went on to earn three Oscar nominations and might be the best baseball movie ever.
4. “The Rookie” (2002) – $75.6 million
Dennis Quaid stars in this inspiring true story of Jim Morris, who discovered well past his prime that he could throw some real heat and ended up making a major league team.
3. “Moneyball” – $75.6 million
Nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, the film adaptation of Michael Lewis’s book starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill was an unexpected critical and commercial darling.
2. “42” – $95 million
Before he became Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman starred as Dodgers great Jackie Robinson in the biopic on his life, “42.”
1. “A League of Their Own” – $107.5 million
“There’s no crying in baseball!” Penny Marshall’s hilarious story of the first female professional baseball league is the only movie to crack the $100 million mark.