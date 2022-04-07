20 Highest-Grossing Baseball Movies, From ‘League of Their Own’ to ‘Major League’ (Photos)

Let’s get into the spirit of a new MLB season with some of the biggest baseball movies that all hit a commercial home run. These are the highest grossing baseball movies of all time, ranked from lowest to highest.

Buena Vista 20. “Mr. 3000” – $21.8 million

Bernie Mac plays a former baseball great who returns to the league at age 47 after learning he was just a few hits shy of 3000.

Warner Bros. 19. “Major League II” – $30.6 million

Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen and Tom Berenger all came back for the sequel to “Major League,” but Wesley Snipes had become a bigger star, and his role of Willie Mays Hayes was taken over by Omar Epps.

Twentieth Century Fox

Paramount Pictures 17. “Bad News Bears” (2005) – $32.8 million

Billy Bob Thornton starred in Richard Linklater’s remake of the ’70s classic starring Walter Matthau.

Universal 16. “For Love of the Game” – $35.1 million

Kevin Costner shows up quite a bit on this list. Sam Raimi directs Costner as a washed up pitcher reflecting on his career in baseball.

Warner Bros. 15. “Trouble With the Curve” – $35.7 million

Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams play a father and daughter trying to patch up their relationship during Eastwood’s final season as a baseball scout.

Disney 14. “Million Dollar Arm” – $36.4 million

“Million Dollar Arm” kicked off a string of globe-hoping Disney movies, with Jon Hamm starring as a sports agent who travels to India in search of baseball talent on the cricket pitch.

Paramount 13. “Hardball” – $40.2 million

This early-2000s Keanu Reeves hit stars a young Michael B. Jordan in this movie about a Cabrini Green little league team.

Twentieth Century Fox 12. “Fever Pitch” – $42 million

Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore make for one of the more charming rom-com couples of late. But even more special about “Fever Pitch” is that it arrived in the year the Red Sox finally won the World Series.

TriStar 11. “The Natural” – $47 million

Robert Redford, Robert Duvall and Glenn Close star in Barry Levinson’s inspiring classic that has been fodder for countless homages and parodies.

Paramount

Buena Vista 9. “Angels in the Outfield” (1994) – $50.2 million

You’ve got to believe! A young Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in this cute Disney movie about a baseball miracle.

Orion 8. “Bull Durham” – $50.8 million

Kevin Costner again. This baseball romance even received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Fox 7. “Rookie of the Year” – $53.6 million

Back when the Chicago Cubs were still lovable losers, it made sense that they might take a flyer on a miraculous young kid as depicted in Daniel Stern’s family comedy.

Sony/Columbia 6. “The Benchwarmers” – 59.8 million

“The Benchwarmers,” starring Jon Heder, David Spade and Rob Schneider, was a hit with audiences, but much less so with critics, earning only a 25 on Metacritic.

Universal 5. “Field of Dreams” – $64.3 million

Even more Kevin Costner. This weepy classic went on to earn three Oscar nominations and might be the best baseball movie ever.

Disney 4. “The Rookie” (2002) – $75.6 million

Dennis Quaid stars in this inspiring true story of Jim Morris, who discovered well past his prime that he could throw some real heat and ended up making a major league team.

Sony 3. “Moneyball” – $75.6 million

Nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture, the film adaptation of Michael Lewis’s book starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill was an unexpected critical and commercial darling.

Warner Bros. 2. “42” – $95 million

Before he became Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman starred as Dodgers great Jackie Robinson in the biopic on his life, “42.”