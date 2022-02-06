2 Chainz Pays Tribute to Young Dolph With ‘Lost Kings’ on ‘Colbert’

2 Chainz teamed up with Lil Durk and Sleepy Rose Thursday to perform his track “Lost Kings” on The Late Show. The song, which is off the rapper’s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, reflected on the tragic losses of Black Americans like Young Dolph and Breonna Taylor.

“And I’m like, how the hell a nigga s’posed to breathe,” the rapper spits over the moody track, which the trio performed in front of a backdrop showcasing images of Dolph, Taylor, and others lost to violence. “If all they do is kill off all the kings?/Every other night, a different murder scene.”

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out now via Def Jam. 2 Chainz unveiled several singles ahead of the album’s arrival, including “Pop Music,” featuring Moneybagg Yo and Beatking, and “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring 42 Dugg.

Along with the album, 2 Chainz also dropped a music video for the cut, “Neighbors Know My Name.”

Dope Don’t Sell Itself follows 2 Chainz’s 2020 album, So Help Me God!. Last February, the rapper performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, where he showcased several tracks from the album, as well as his 2017 track, “Good Drank” and the 2012 hit, “I’m Different.”

The rapper is currently on the road with Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy and Gucci Mane for the Legendz of The Streets tour. The trek, which kicked off Feb. 3, includes stops in Memphis, Tampa, and Detroit.