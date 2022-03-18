2 Brothers Lost in Amazon Rainforest For Nearly 4 Weeks Miraculously Survived On Rainwater

Two young indigenous brothers lost in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest for nearly four weeks miraculously survived by drinking only rainwater. They were rescued after they were found by a local tree cutter.

Glauco (9 years old) and Gleison Ferreira (7 year old), got lost trying to catch small birds in Manicore, Amazonas. BBC News reported.

Emergency crews spent nearly a week looking for the youngsters through the dense jungle while family and hundreds of residents joined in the search.

Claudionor Ribeiro Ferreira told the story of Claudionor Ribeiro Ferreira who was the father. Sky NewsThe search was successful. “difficult”Sky News reported that more than 260 people were searching for his sons, including emergency services personnel and military police.

The Amazon’s rainy season is February, which makes the search even more difficult.

However, rescue and search crews stopped the search on Feb. 24, although many locals still continued to search for Glauco, Gleison, and other survivors.

One of their brothers heard a man chopping trees near them and began screaming for help. The man heard the screams of the brothers and quickly found them.

According to the man, the boys were lying on the ground. They were weak, hungry, and had many skin abrasions, BBC News reported.

After the good Samaritan called for help, the brothers were taken to a local hospital in Maincore before they were transported to a children’s hospital in Manaus, the capital of the state Amazonas, the news outlet reported.

BBC reported that the boys confessed to their parents that they had not eaten anything while they were lost in Amazon and had only drunk rainwater.

In a written statement, Amazonas’ State Government said the children had been missing since February 18 and were located on March 15, Sky News reported

According to reports, the brothers will remain in the hospital until they gain weight, Sky News reported.

Brazil, which is home to 60% of Amazon rainforests, is also the largest rainforest in the globe, according to a report.