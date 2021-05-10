Netflix’s 1899 Release Date | From the makers of Dark

If you’re obsessed with periodic dramas, then we do have some good news for you. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odor, who are also the creators of the mind-boggling hit series, “Dark”, are now bringing to us a new web series titled, “1899” which is a periodic drama mixed up with thriller/horror elements it. What gets even better is that this series is said to have similarities to Dark.

Netflix’s 1899 Release Date

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s deal with Netflix seems to be holding up pretty good. 1899 is set to be on the card for a while now as Netflix announced their next web series way back in 2018 as part of the overall deal with Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. But the wait is finally over, production of 1899 has now officially begun starring Emily Beecham as the lead role and is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

What is the plot of 1899?

1899 revolves around a steamship filled with multinational immigrants heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York in the hope of a better future discover another migrant ship adrift on an open sea which turns their journey into a complete nightmare.

Is 1899 a follow-up to Dark?

If you haven’t seen Dark, let me sum it up for you. Dark is a unique show which showcases multiple generations and also parallel universes. Odar, one of the creators of Dark said that 1899 is going to be a fun puzzle for the audience and that they’re going back to their mystery roots. This suggests there might be some similarities between Dark and 1899 but don’t expect any time travel.

All we have to do now is wait for this epic show to come out and the expectations are certainly very high!