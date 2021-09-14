16 year old boy stabbed to Death in his first day at college his family is devastated..

Rhamero, also known as Mero, was a “beautiful person” who had been enrolled in a college-based catering course on the day that he was brutally attacked to death.

The family of a young boy brutally stabbed to his death in college has paid their respects to him. They described him as a broken and heartbroken person. “a beautiful soul.”

Romero West was known as Mero and was found on Norton Street in Old Trafford with multiple stab wounds shortly before 6 pm on Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital, but tragically, he died shortly after.

According to his family, Rhamero had started a course in catering at college the day before he was killed.

Romero’s relatives appealed to justice on Sunday. “beautiful son, Mero”Description of their characteristics “total shock” Devastation.

“Our son’s life was taken away from him on Thursday, September 9, 2021, on the day he started his first day at college studying catering, “They stated this in a statement.

“We are in total shock and want justice for our beautiful son Mero. His life was taken too soon at the age of 16, turning 17 on September 20.

“All of us are devastated and now have an empty space in our hearts. Mero was a wonderful soul who got along with everyone he met.

“He will be sadly missed, lots of love son, we will love you forever – mum, dad, Remi and not forgetting your nephew Caerus. We will make sure he will never forget you.

“Every member of the family would wish you were still here right now. Keep your eyes open, baby boy, until we meet again. We love you forever.”

It was believed that Rhamero was riding with his friends in a blue BMW when he was attacked by a knife.

The high-speed chase ended when a Cross Street pedestrian was hit by Cross Street’s car. Although their injuries weren’t considered serious,

The BMW was then thrown into the Upper Chorlton Road.

Romero attempted to flee but was captured by two men who attacked him.

An officer placed a police cordon in the area where Rhamero was discovered. Officers are also trying to determine where the car chase began.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

As of yet, there have not been any arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of GMP’s Major Incident Team stated: “Our thoughts are with Rhamero’s family and we have specialist officers supporting his mum, dad, and brother through this extremely distressing time.

“A number of detectives have attempted to unravel the sequence of events and locate those responsibly.

“At this stage, we understand that Rhamero was attacked by two males and we’re working hard to identify them but would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Since the attack, we’ve already followed up a number of lines of inquiry and we’re carefully examining CCTV and forensics.

“We know of people who may have information about the attacker on the young teenager. We would like them to share their knowledge.

“A family has lost their young son and they are deserving of answers.”

Anyone can access information by reporting it online or using GMP’s LiveChat service. www.gmp.police.uk.