15 of the most popular memes, reactions and jokes about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! final

Jill Scott won Celebrity! That’s it for another year living outback in Australia.

An ex-england footballer, he said “I don’t know why everyone voted” When she was crowned Queen in the jungle, Matt Hancock (ex-health secretary) came third. Hollyoaks Owen Warner, actor came in second.

“We were one big team,” After winning, she spoke up. “I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us, I think we’ve all been winners of I’m A Celebrity.”

Hancock, however, left third place to embrace his girlfriend. He broke the social distancing guidelines last year and shared flashbacks with everyone images of his affair.

Hancock answered the question, “Why did you take part in this series?” “I wanted to show what I’m like as a person.”

“Lots of people come to me with pre-conceived ideas for obvious reasons, and I just wanted to be myself,” He continued.

“But I also believe that for politicians as a whole, we don’t come across as human enough. And this is probably the most extreme way of showing who you are.”

Apart from those, we had some more serious conversations than usual and were subject to gross eating tests.

These are the results of last-ditch jungle action.

The next series is coming soon!

