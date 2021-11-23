15 holiday dresses you’ll shine in this Christmas party season

It’s been a couple of years since we could properly celebrate the holidays in person, but if you’re raking in the invites for Christmas parties this year, it’s time to show up and show off in a new dress.

Here are our top picks for festive sartorial options this year. These range from classics like red velvet or green velvet to more sparkly pieces that can be worn after dark. Have a look and bookmark some to find the perfect Christmas party dress for you as you attend your long-awaited holiday gatherings.