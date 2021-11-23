15 holiday dresses you’ll shine in this Christmas party season

It’s been a couple of years since we could properly celebrate the holidays in person, but if you’re raking in the invites for Christmas parties this year, it’s time to show up and show off in a new dress.
Here are our top picks for festive sartorial options this year. These range from classics like red velvet or green velvet to more sparkly pieces that can be worn after dark. Have a look and bookmark some to find the perfect Christmas party dress for you as you attend your long-awaited holiday gatherings.
Kenia Mini Dress
Let’s start things off with a classic LBD, updated with a one-shoulder shape and slanted hemline to add intrigue. It flatters all the right curves and looks great in many situations. You can also wear it for many years thanks to its versatility.
Velvet Sweetheart dress
Golden velvet is one of the most festive fabrics. This fabric has a flattering sweetheart neckline and swishy, flowing skirt. The real kicker here is the price: Buy now during Forever 21’s Black Friday sale and you’ll pay less than $20!
Hell Bunny Plus Size Black & Gold Stars Infinity Swing Dress
Unique Vintage has so many gorgeous dresses that it’s hard to narrow down which we want to suggest most. This celestial, shimmery number is at the top with its beautiful, flowing silhouette and delicate, sheer overlay. You can choose from a variety of sizes. It also flatters every body type, by being nipped in at the waist and supporting your bustline.
You’ll Love this Swing Dress
Retro-inspired, and well-suited for a cozy gathering at your home, this plaid gown will bring back nostalgic memories of Christmases past. You’ll look stunning as you pose for photos in front of the tree.
Brand New You Gold Sequin Bodycon mini Dress
You don’t need much to make your party a success: a simple shape, a plunging neckline, gold sequins, and a simple silhouette. This dress ticks all of those boxes. It also features a fashionable puff sleeve. And clocks in at under $100–we have a winner.
Imani Glitter Knit Jumpsuit
Skip the dress and rock a sparkly pantsuit instead if you’re feeling like a switch-up this year. The glittery fabric and deep red shade will shine like a beacon in the night, and you’ll never have to worry about your skirt flying up in blustery winter winds once you’ve left the party.
Sequinned-Top Ball Gave
For a more traditional formal look, try this glimmering sequin top and ballgown skirt combo that’s sure to dazzle on the dance floor and under the mistletoe alike.
Beacon Velvet Dress
Green velvet is a great choice for holiday parties. When done up in a timeless tube dress shape like this, you’ll be thankful for years to come that you invested in this beauty.
Carmen Shimmer Maxi Dress
For a Christmas getup that screams cheer, you can’t go wrong with red, flowy, and dripping with sparkles. Pair this with a dainty decklace you’ve been dying to show off for a head-to-toe shimmering dream look.
Ana Sequin Mini Dress
We’re getting intense Tina Turner vibes from this short, swingy number, and that is AlwaysIt’s a good thing. You can bring some life to the party by dancing in the crowd. And you won’t break the bank if you grab this for less than $50.
Good Tidings plaid puff-sleeve dress
It’s fun, flirty, cute, and casual, all while serving good tidings chic–just as the name suggests. This J. Crew special is the price though, as it’s already marked down 25% so you’ll have extra money for all the gifts on your list.
Maxi Dress for One-Shoulder, Asymmetrical
Yes, That Abercrombie & Fitch is still around, and they’ve grown up as much as we have.
This asymmetrical little red dress will impress at any office party or formal get-together. It is simple and elegant in a bold red shade, with minimal accessories.
Prowling Around Ruched Leopard Dress
This leopard frock will make you feel happy, even if all the red and green velvet has made you feel a little less joyful. Side ruching, boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves make this a flattering style. Leopard is a neutral color so you can wear it with any number accessories and shoes to create endless outfits throughout the year.
Studded Velour Tie-Back Dress
In keeping with the slightly less “punk”This studded mini velour mini fits the theme perfectly, just barely. It looks great paired with slim, chunky heels or tall boots, bold silver earrings and a festive updo.
PrettyGuide Women’s Vintage Sleeveless Sequin Cocktail dress
If you’re on a tight budget but still want to make a statement, try this sequin stunner from Walmart. Its simple shape allows the sequin placement and sparkle to take center stage, and with embellishment like this, you won’t even need jewelry!