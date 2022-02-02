15.7 million viewers watch ‘Janet Jackson’ documentary

The love for Miss Janet was palpable on Friday and Saturday, as the Queen of Pop’s self-titled documentary reigned supreme on primetime, drawing over 15.7 million total viewers across Lifetime and A&E’s linear and digital platforms. It was the No. It was No.1 on Jan. 28th and 29, with women aged 25-54.

The total viewers are: “Janet Jackson” on Lifetime and A&E had a 48% stronger turnout than “Surviving R. Kelly Part 1”Lifetime’s first weekend in January 2019, with 3.1 Million viewers versus 2.1 Million P2+ Live+Same Day line viewers. Additionally, “Janet Jackson” was cable’s best non-fiction freshman debut since ESPN and ESPN2’s “The Last Dance”Docuseries 2020 will have total viewers in the key, aged 18-49 and 25-54. On A&E, Part 4 of the “Janet Jackson” doc event was the network’s most-watched telecast since “Biography: WWE Legends”Between 25 and 54 years old.

The documentary did well on social media, ranking at the top of all trending topics across all TV channels during its premiere nights. Use the hashtag “#JanetJacksonDoc”It was ranked No. Talkwalker reports that the show ranked No. 1 on Twitter with 1.1 million interactions over its weekend airings. #JanetJacksonDoc is the most popular Lifetime social program. “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Jackson performed her new song at Jackson’s end of the documentary. “Luv I Luv,” and much of her beloved songs rose on iTunes’ charts with her album “Control”In the top pop slot “Rhythm Nation” in the top R&B slot and “Design of a Decade”Entering the iTunes U.S. Top 10 Chart. Jackson’s music videos for “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “All for You,” “Rhythm Nation,” “Again,” “Control” “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” “The Pleasure Principle,” “If” “You Want This”All 10 pop spots were taken up. There were eight albums among the Top 10 iTunes U.S. Albums. Jackson currently owns the Pop Chart. “Control”Nr. 1, “Design of a Decade”Coming in second “The Velvet Rope”Landing in fifth together with “Best of Number Ones,” “Unbreakable”Claiming seventh place “Damita Jo”Tenth place.

Lifetime will continue the four-hour event after the event’s success. “Janet Jackson”Friday, February 4, 2018, 8 p.m. ET.