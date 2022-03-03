14 jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings

Some celebrity proposals are not well-known, while others have generated a lot of buzz amongst adoring fans and media. Although various romantic details about the special moments tend to leave the public intrigued — from where the proposals happened to what the pairs were wearing — plenty of people specifically want to know every single tidbit of info about the engagement rings. Is it unique or traditional? What size is it? What did it cost?!

“As much as people say size isn’t important, it’s always the kicking-off point, because color and clarity can always be tweaked to find something within your budget,”Jaclyne Kirorian, New York’s Jupiter Jewelry, explained. Brides. Because you are a successful and famous person, your budget is often larger than others. This means stars can often spend a lot to buy truly exceptional rings.

Although some celebrities only get engaged once while others are engaged several times, they all receive stunning rings, including these jaw-dropping examples.