14 jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings

Some celebrity proposals are not well-known, while others have generated a lot of buzz amongst adoring fans and media. Although various romantic details about the special moments tend to leave the public intrigued — from where the proposals happened to what the pairs were wearing — plenty of people specifically want to know every single tidbit of info about the engagement rings. Is it unique or traditional? What size is it? What did it cost?!
“As much as people say size isn’t important, it’s always the kicking-off point, because color and clarity can always be tweaked to find something within your budget,”Jaclyne Kirorian, New York’s Jupiter Jewelry, explained. Brides. Because you are a successful and famous person, your budget is often larger than others. This means stars can often spend a lot to buy truly exceptional rings.
Although some celebrities only get engaged once while others are engaged several times, they all receive stunning rings, including these jaw-dropping examples.
1. Hilary Duff smiled, and she showed her engagement ring
2. Megan Fox received a painful ring from Machine Gun Kelly
3. Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement band is flawless
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share a lot with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and many other couples. Kourtney and Travis were engaged in October 2021. He gave her the following: You can find more information at “flawless”Diamond ring.
4. Alex Rodriguez gave Jennifer Lopez a 5-carat stunner
Jennifer Lopez has been engaged five times — to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez — and when A-Rod proposed, he did so with a 5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. Per the value of $1.4 million Us WeeklyAlthough their relationship didn’t last, the ring was definitely memorable.
5. Katy Perry’s engagement band has a special meaning
Katy Perry posted a picture of Orlando Bloom and Orlando Bloom when they announced their engagement in February. InstagramTogether with the caption “Full bloom.”The ring’s flower-like design was obviously a reference his last name. It was fitting that the couple chose to name their daughter after a flower.
6. Blake Lively was presented with a stunning engagement ring by Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively displayed her nails while Blake Lively was at it InstagramHer followers got a glimpse at her gorgeous engagement ring in August 2021. It boasts an oval-cut diamond and jewels. It was a token from Ryan Reynolds, her husband. Around 12 carats in weight and approximately $2 million in value.
7. Serena Williams is a show-stopper with her huge sparkler
Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian has been a great husband and wife to Serena Williams, an Olympic gold medalist. According to Reuters, he proposed to her with a stunning engagement ring of 12 carats. It would set you back about $2 million. PureWow.
8. Russell Wilson’s Ciara engagement ring is intricate.
Singer Ciara was awarded an “intricate design[ed]”When Russell Wilson, a professional football player, proposed to her, she received a ring with 15 carats worth of brilliant diamonds. The cost was estimated at half a billion dollars by the jeweler. PeopleThere are many other options, too, such as The KnotValue it at $2 million.
9. Mariah Carey was gifted a ring by Nick Cannon with more than 60 diamonds
Mariah Carey is the proud owner of a variety of engagement rings. WorthyThe 17-carat, diamond ring she received from Nick Cannon was also included in her collection. The ring featured a pink diamond at the center, as well as a pair of half moon diamonds. It also included 58 additional pink diamonds that cost $2.5 million.
10. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka disagreed about the engagement ring.
11. Carter Reum’s massive engagement ring for Paris Hilton is a huge one
Although I have had several engagement rings, this one is the best. Carter Reum presented Paris Hilton with a gift is definitely special — and huge! At a appearance “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,”Hilton showed off the ring she wore. “inspired by the Grand Palais in Paris,”That is why “it’s called The Paris.”
12. Kim Kardashian’s engagement band was stolen
Kanye’s Kim Kardashian Engagement Ring “Ye”West is famous for several reasons. It was first because he gave it to her in 2013, before upgrading to a 15-carat ring in 2016. Life & Style. When the ring was stolen in Paris, it made headlines.
13. Kate Middleton bought Princess Diana’s sapphire-ring
This is something you might recall. Prince William and Kate Middleton declared their engagementIn November 2010. According to wikipedia, the major step in their royal relationship was William giving Kate a 14-diamond ring. The ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, also features a magnificent 12-carat oval and sapphire. Brides.
14. Meghan Markle also had Princess Diana’s jewelry
In fact, the ring Prince William presented to Kate Middleton was actually a ring. Prince Harry gave William this giftShe had inherited the title from Princess Diana. Harry proposed in Botswana to Meghan Markle He had a ring made for himHe was carrying a diamond that he had found in the area, as well as stones that belonged to Diana.
