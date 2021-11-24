13 Things You Can Do to Improve Bone Health

Your bones may be healthier if you eat enough calcium. 2014 research studyCurrent Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care reported that a higher intake of protein can increase bone health in adults. But, only when sufficient calcium is consumed. We know that protein is more than just good for your bones. However, further research is necessary to fully understand this connection. Indeed, MedlinePlus touts proteins as “the building blocks of life”A good protein intake is important for your body’s ability to repair cells and create new ones.

Very well FitThis calculator allows you to calculate your body’s specific protein requirements. You can use this calculator to calculate the amount of protein calories that you should consume. You can think in terms four calories for each gram of protein if you prefer. To put it another way, multiply your protein calorie target by 4. Animals and plants are both good sources of protein. This includes meats, fish, eggs, seafood, beans, legumes and nut butters.