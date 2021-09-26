13 Shows to Watch If You Loved ‘Dear White People’

“GLOW” is a surreal series set in the 80s that uses its comedy to highlight feminist issues that still affect people today.





Alison Brie as Ruth in “Glow.”



Netflix







Summary:

Based on a real-life female wrestling organization from the 80s, “GLOW” is about a group of misfits trying to become stars. There is heart, laughs, and a behind-the-scenes look into the world of wrestling.

Why you’ll like it:

“GLOW” is a surreal series that uses its comedy to highlight feminist issues which still relate to today. Whilst the series focuses on certain protagonists, it still has more of an ensemble feel like “Dear White People.”



Netflix

cancelled “Glow’s” final season but the first three are available on Netflix.