“12-year-old refuses chores, so no playdate: Am I too harsh?” – parenting, discipline, chores, playdate, refusal, trolls, harsh

MUM SLAMMED FOR CANCELLING DAUGHTER’S PLAYDATE TO ‘DO CHORES’

Ruth, a mother from Mexico, has received backlash after canceling her daughter’s playdate in order to prioritize household chores. As a strong advocate for instilling a sense of responsibility in children, Ruth took to social media to defend her decision.

The Importance of Setting Boundaries

In a viral TikTok video, Ruth records her nine-year-old daughter, Emma, begrudgingly folding her laundry after being told that the playdate was canceled. According to Ruth, Emma had planned on going out to play with her friends without first completing her chores, prompting her to take action.

Ruth firmly stated, “It’s NOT ok for your kids to do whatever the hell they want. They’ll eat you alive as teens if they don’t comprehend that they need to contribute to household chores, more so when it’s their clothes.”

Mixed Responses and Varied Opinions

The video has sparked a debate among viewers, with many criticizing Ruth for her parenting approach. Some members of the audience questioned the need for publicly filming the incident, while others felt that the cancellation of the playdate was excessive.

However, there were those who supported Ruth’s decision, applauding her for instilling a strong work ethic in her daughter. Ruth received messages from individuals who shared similar experiences and expressed gratitude for the positive impact of such parenting techniques.

Overall, the controversial parenting style has brought much attention to the importance of teaching responsibility and work ethic to children at a young age. Ruth continues to stand by her decision, emphasizing the significance of setting clear boundaries and instilling core values in her children.

