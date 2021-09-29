12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Parade Float at School’s Homecoming Parade

A 12-year-old Iowa boy has tragically died after falling off a parade float during his junior high school’s homecoming event in a heartbreaking accident, according to a published report.

Kage McDonald, who was identified by the school superintendent, had reportedly fallen off the float he was riding on and was run over, according to his obituary.

The tragic accident took place outside the Westwood Community School building located in Sloan, Iowa, on Friday authorities said, KTIV News reported.

The boy was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he died from injuries he sustained from the fall, The News & Observer reported.

“It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that one of our junior high students, Kage McDonald passed away today. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family,” Superintendent Jay Lutt said in a statement.

Lutt described Kage as a young man who had an “enormous heart.” “I enjoyed every interaction I had with him,” he said . “He was a tough kid who worked at everything he did. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him,”

He said support services would be offered by counselors to students and staff.

The football game originally scheduled for Friday was rescheduled for Saturday. During Saturday’s game, members of his team had a sticker with Kage’s No. 3.

Kage had been a member of his junior high’s football and cross country teams, KACU reported.

“He’s an outstanding young man, always a smile on his face,” Cass Burkhart, Westwood’s football coach, told KACU. ”Just a great individual, and we’re gonna do what we can to try to honor him.”

McDonald’s aunt and uncle, Tiffany and Jason McDonald wrote on their Facebook page that they were “in total and complete shock.”

“We just simply ask for prayers right now,” they wrote.

A GoFundMe has been created by a friend of the McDonald family to help cover funeral costs. More than $30,000 had been raised toward their initial goal of $3,000.

“As most of you know, Sloan is a community with outstanding teamwork and one that gives so much love,” Kendra Jorgensen, GoFundMe organizer wrote. “Now, more than ever, a family in this community needs our help. The McDonald family lost their son, Kage today. I am asking anyone to help however they can to help cover costs for whatever the family needs. Thank you in advance.”