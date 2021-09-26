12 Shows to Watch If You’re a Fan of ‘One Tree Hill’

12 Shows to Watch If You're a Fan of 'One Tree Hill'
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

“Friday Night Lights” delivers small-town sports drama and nostalgic vibes.

friday night lights

“Friday Night Lights.”

Van Redin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images


If “One Tree Hill” drew you in with its small-town high school sports drama in the early seasons, you must watch “Friday Night Lights.” The drama aired on NBC for five seasons starting in 2006 and followed Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his team of East Dillon Lions as they all navigated their way through the highs and lows of the high school football season. 

“Friday Night Lights” has all of the elements that make “One Tree Hill” lovable — the intense stakes of sports games, relationships worth rooting for, and drama that seems so out of this world, it could only happen on TV. 

Unlike “One Tree Hill,” “Friday Night Lights” never loses its small-town charm, a rare feat that helps it stand out among similar shows. It’s still beloved today thanks to the many characters worth rooting for (hi Tim Riggins/Taylor Kitsch), one epic rally cry, and the #MarriageGoals set by Coach Taylor and his wife, Tami (Connie Britton). 

“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” is a cultural catchphrase for a reason. 

Latest News

Previous articleAngelina Jolie Father Jon Voight Adoption of Her Son Maddox Back in 2002!
Next articleCasey Nezhoda is Taking it to the Instagram to Reveals Brandi Isn’t The Only Sexy ‘Storage Wars’ Queen

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder