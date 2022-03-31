11 of Bruce Willis’ Best Acting Performances (Photos)

Bruce Willis, who has more than 100 acting credits to date, earned the undisputed title of one of the greatest bankable stars in the entire world. While the actor’s breadAnd butter was playing troubled action heroes with chips on their shoulder (“Die Hard,” “Armageddon” and “Looper”Willis also created a location playing sensitive leading men in titles such as “Moonrise Kingdom”And “The Sixth Sense.”

Willis is a silver screen star with a lot of acting talent. Willis was also a guest actor on many TV shows and won an Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy. “Friends” in 2000 and a lead actor Emmy for the ‘80s dramedy “Moonlighting,”The unlikely pairing of Cybill Shepherd (a former model) and Willis (a wise-cracking detective) who operate a private investigation agency.

On Wednesday, Willis’ family released a statement announcing that the veteran actor would be retiring, citing his diagnosis of aphasia — a cognitive disorder that affects one’s ability to communicate. The announcement was met with waves of support from collaborators, colleagues and fans, who praised Willis’ career and wished him and his family well.

Below, takes a look at 11 of Willis’ most memorable performances.