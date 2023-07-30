1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton shows slimmed down face and flashes smile in sweet new TikTok after husband Caleb’s death

1000-LB. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton has shown off her slimmer face and flashed her smile in a sweet new TikTok.

Tammy, 36, appears to be sticking to her weight loss journey after the death of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, 40.

5 Tammy Slaton made a duet with another TikTok user Credit: TikTok / Tammy Slaton

5 Tammy smiled when the TikTok star screamed: ‘I think you’re beautiful’ Credit: TikTok / Tammy Slaton

5 Tammy has been losing weight since leaving rehab , Credit: TLC

In theTikTokvideo, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star made a duet with fellow user Melissa St.

The user recalled the TLC star had liked her previous video.

The user filmed her friend, Jasmine – who wore a Los Angeles Lakers hoodie – who screamed: “I think you’re beautiful!”

At that moment, Tammy smiled shyly and mouthed: “Thank you.”

While modeling her floral outfit, the reality star showed off her thinner cheeks and new fiery red hair color.

She also seemed to have less sagging skin under her neck due to the weight loss.

HER WEIGHT LOSS

In mid-July, the U.S. Sun exclusively revealed the 36-year-old star dropped about 400 pounds during her weight loss journey.

An insider close to the reality star shared: “Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds.

“Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought.”

“She’s down to 334 and doing awesome.”

The source claimed Tammy has not relapsed since exiting rehab earlier this year.

During the reality show, the TV star previously weighed over 400 pounds at the end of her 14-month rehab stay.

She seemed to remain on the right track, especially after Caleb’s devastating death.

CALEB’S DEATH

Fans became concerned Tammy’s grief would interfere with her new healthy habits.

The source also revealed Caleb’s friends and family anticipated his death because of his declining health.

After his split with Tammy, Caleb gained 30 pounds and his health continued to get worse.

CALEB’S FUNERAL

On July 20, another insider close to the situation told The U.S. Sun that funeral arrangements have been made.

The second source shared: “Caleb’s funeral will happen at the end of the month.”

The 40-year-old star died while still in the Ohio weight clinic, where he met and wed Tammy, but was cremated.

A third insider revealed: “Tammy drove up to Ohio with Chris to pick up Caleb’s ashes and his belongings, as she was still his legal wife at his time of death.”

Caleb’s family resides in Evansville, Indiana, but Tammy has decided to celebrate his life at her modest $76,000 Kentucky home.

It is unconfirmed if the production crew will be there to film and document the intimate funeral service.

5 Tammy pictured with the late Caleb Willingham during happier times /queentammy86