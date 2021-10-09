100-Year-Old Who Served as Guard in Nazi Concentration Camp on Trial for Allegedly Assisting in 3,500 Murders

A 100-year-old man is standing trial for crimes authorities say he committed as an SS guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

Due to privacy laws, he’s being identified as Josef S. He’s charged with over 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for the deaths of prisoners at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1942 and 1945.

A 2011 court ruling has allowed prosecutions like this to go forward to bring to justice anyone who has directly or indirectly contributed to wartime murders.

The pain is still raw for Antoine Grumbach, whose father was killed at Sachsenhausen.

“It’s a lot of emotion,” he noted. “It’s very difficult to speak. I can’t really speak now. I’m very touched, so I can’t speak.”

He added that he’s been waiting on this moment for 80 years.

According to reports, Josef S’s lawyer said his client did not want to comment on the allegations. According to the German legal system, there are no formal pleas.

Due to his age, court proceedings will be limited to just two-and-a-half hours per day.