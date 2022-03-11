10 SXSW titles that are hot: ‘The Lost City’, ‘Atlanta’, and more

After a two-year hiatus, SXSW will have a triumphant and long-awaited in-person return this week. This festival celebrates movies, music and technology with a wide array of premier concerts and talks. It can get overwhelming. The following will help you to separate the “can’t miss”The following are the “why bother,”Our team in Austin has surveyed festival insiders for their advice and performed a quick gut check on themselves to find out what can be done to prevent FOMO.

From Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s wacky adventure flick “The Lost City”The season 3 premiere of “Atlanta,”Variety shares 10 must see titles and acts you should check out at SXSW. Be there or don’t even bother making the trip to Texas.