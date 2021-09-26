10-Foot-Wide ‘Spite House’ Sells for $1.25 Million in Boston

A very skinny house in Boston has sold for a very fat price.

The 10-foot-wide home in the city’s historic North End recently sold for $1.25 million and has two bedrooms and one bath.

The real estate agency described the 1,165-square-foot building as a “floor-through residence with 3 exposures offering a unique floor plan, manicured gardens and a private roof deck with unobstructed harbor and city views.”

It was erected in 1890, or 1862, according to varying accounts, NPR reported.

The home is also a stop on The Freedom Trail.

“Our first day for marketing the property there was about 50 to 75 people just photographing the house, just part of their walking tour,” said real estate agent Travis Sachs, who sold the home. “Pretty amazing part of Boston, just to see it and say, ‘Wow look at this house I can’t believe somebody lives there,'” he told NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

Locals call it the “Spite House” or the “Narrow House.”

Legend has it that two brothers inherited the land around the home during the Civil War years. One went to war, only to return and discover his sibling had built a home that covered more than his share of the property.

Out of spite, the slighted brother built a very skinny house on the leftover land to block the entrance to his sibling’s home.

Sachs said a local family of four offered more than the asking price.

“The kids are going to have the bunkbeds and the mother and father are going to be in the master suite next to the private roof deck. The kids are going to have the whole backyard,” he told NPR. “And they’re also going to have four really skinny levels of house to live in.”