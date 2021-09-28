10 best autumn dresses for turning heads this season

Each season brings a reason to treat yourself to a new dress, so we like to show you a handful of our favorites to provide inspiration for your shopping adventures. Plus our summer dress list was such a hit, we knew you’d be extra excited to see what’s in sartorial store for fall.
Below we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful dresses with different designs, prints, fabrics, and shapes to keep your look. interesting and warm as the weather trods into winter. Read on to discover our favorite trends of the season, including some nods to the mods, cozy knits, graphic prints, and sumptuous dark florals.
Lyon Long Sleeve Backless Midi Dress
Business in the front, seductive in the back, this dress is ideal for moderately cool temperatures that don’t quite call for a coat but still have enough chill to allow for full sleeves. We’re feeling this lovely olive shade, too, a carryover from summer trends.
Abstract Print Lace-Back Dress
Slip dresses aren’t going anywhere for fall, but try an updated version in this throwback graphic print in perfectly autumnal browns. The styling here with a leather trench and boots is impeccable–check out our favorite boots for this season for other options.
Andi Ribbed Velvet Wrap Dress
It’s slightly formal feeling, but you can easily dress this velvet beauty down with casual shoes and accessories, or maybe even a denim jacket for date night. The rust is to die for but there are plenty of other tones (the emerald is calling our name) should you want something less fall-specific.
Ruffled Tie-Neck Chambray Swing Dress for Women
This chambray dress is a great transitional piece that has the carefree mood of summer in a dress with more coverage for the transitional months. The vibrant blue is a less obvious choice for an autumn palette, but the fabric works beautifully for the harvest season.
Maeve Veruschka Embroidered Maxi Dress
This stunner makes florals for fall feel stupendously neglected by combining light and dark neutral tones into one magnificent silhouette. You’ll hardly need to accessorize with a dress this beautiful.
Dee Dress
For something less flouncy with a tough-as-nails edge, try this long sleeve mini dress from sustainability experts Reformation.
Flowerdoscopic Maxi Dress
Farm Rio always charms us with their ability to make bright, joyful clothing that looks totally unlike anything else on the market, and this dress is no exception.
UO Marigold Velvet Lace Collar Mini Dress
Velvet is an obvious choice for fall, but the oversized collar and swingy shift cut are updated takes on the Wednesday Addams-styled frocks we see return each September. We love it as seen here with funky tights and Docs.
Marble Ruched Front Mini Shirt Dress
It’s young, it’s trendy, and it has long sleeves to fend off the new chill in the air. Pair it with squared off knee-high boots for the ultimate mod fall aesthetic.
Emmaline Mini Dress
The dreamy, voluminous sleeves, cozy knit, and flattering portrait neckline are standouts with this Free People mini, and while we’re drawn to rust as our go-to autumn palette, there are plenty of other colors available to keep your snug and pretty all through winter.