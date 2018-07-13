Retired CCSU Professor Turns Himself Into Police

by Sarah Willson

Retired professor Thomas Callery of Central Connecticut turned himself into the CCSU Police Department Thursday on charges of interfering with a police officer and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Callery is said to have surrendered after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest, according to an email sent by President Dr. Zulma Toro to all actively enrolled students, faculty and administrators.

The two charges link back to an “accident” with a student that took place on March 28 in the Maloney Hall Black Box Theater, the email stated. No further information has been provided at this time. After the incident, Callery was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was being conducted, though he retired before its completion.

Callery was released on a $10,000 cash bond and will appear in the New Britain Superior Court on July 26, according to the University Police Situation Report.

As of Friday evening, CCSU Police said they could not provide a comment on the situation.