Barrio Named Athletics Director

by Patrick Gustavson

Following a lengthy search, Central Connecticut has named Brian Barrio its new Athletics Director. He will begin the role next month.

It is a full-circle move for Barrio, who interned at the CCSU Athletics Department in the summer of 2003.

Barrio replaces Paul Schlickmann, who left the school for the University of Fairfield in August 2017.

Barrio was selected over fellow finalists Michael Waddell and Stephen Villanti.

“We are very pleased to welcome Brian and his family as the newest members of our Central family,” Dr. Toro said in a press release. “Brian’s objectives and priorities for CCSU and our athletics department stood out to the committee and myself during the search process. We are excited to welcome him back to Connecticut, and we are confident that he will build upon the successful foundation of our Blue Devils athletics tradition.”

Chris Galligan, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, also praised the new hire, saying that “Brian will be a great ambassador for both the University and our athletics programs.”

His previous credentials include holding the role of Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Intercollegiate Services at the University of Nevada. Prior to that role, Barrio held positions at Pepperdine University, the University of Southern California as well as the Ivy League and America East Conference.

“I am honored that Central Connecticut State University, President Toro, and the entire search committee have given me this opportunity,” Barrio said in the press release. “As someone who grew up here, with memories of watching games at Detrick Gymnasium as a kid and who had my first internship in college athletics at Central, I do not take the responsibility of this position lightly.”

In an email sent to students and faculty, CCSU President Dr. Zulma Toro stated that Barrio’s “objectives and priorities for CCSU and our Athletics Department stood out to the search committee and myself during his interviews.”

“His professional background includes several accomplishments in fundraising, student-athlete academics, compliance, and athletic success, so I am confident he will build up the successful foundation of our Blue Devils athletic tradition,” Dr. Toro continued.

Barrio will now take over an Athletics Department that saw its fair share of ups and downs in the past year, winning Northeast Conference championships in football, men’s cross country and men’s golf.

However, the school cut both men’s and women’s golf as well as 35 scholarships in cost-saving efforts.